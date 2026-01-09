Puja Bangur: Wife of late Agnivesh Agarwal and Anil Agarwal’s daughter-in-law

Agnivesh Agarwal's Wife: The Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's family was struck by tragedy at the beginning of the year 2026. The sudden demise of his elder son, Agnivesh Agarwal, sent the entire business world into deep shock. Following this tragic event, while condolences and tributes poured in from across the country, people's interest has now shifted to Puja Bangur, the wife of Agnivesh Agarwal, an important figure associated with this prestigious business family. Who is Puja Bangur, which business family does she belong to, and why is her name counted among India's prominent business families?
Agnivesh Agarwal's wife's name is Puja Bangur. She hails from a prestigious and affluent business family in West Bengal. Puja Bangur is a member of the renowned Bangur family, considered one of the country's leading industrial houses. This family has been particularly associated with the cement industry and has maintained a strong presence in the Indian business landscape for a long time. After her marriage, Puja Bangur's name became linked to two major business families in India: the Bangur family on one side and the Agarwal family, associated with the Vedanta Group, on the other. Due to her strong family background and business legacy, Puja Bangur is counted among the influential business families' daughters-in-law in the country.
She is the daughter of Hari Mohan Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cement Limited. The Bangur family is among the prominent names in the Indian cement industry and is counted among the country's most robust business houses. According to reports, the Bangur family's total wealth is estimated to be around ₹58,000 crore.
After marrying Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh Agarwal, in 2013, Puja Bangur became associated with a global business group like Vedanta. Although she prefers to stay away from the limelight, her family background, business connections, and potential inheritance have brought her into discussion.
Despite considerable media attention on the family, there is no concrete public information available regarding the children of Puja Bangur and Agnivesh Agarwal. The family has always kept its private life away from the spotlight. This is why there is no reliable or official information about whether they have children, and if so, what their names are. Currently, any discussions on this subject are unverified.
Speaking of the family of the country's prominent industrialist Anil Agarwal, he has two children. His son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who recently passed away, was actively involved with the Vedanta Group and served as a member of the board of the group's company, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. His daughter, Priya Agarwal, is also playing a significant role in the business world. She is part of the Vedanta Group's board and also holds the responsibility of Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited.
Big NewsView All
Lifestyle News
Trending
Health