Puja Bangur: Wife of late Agnivesh Agarwal and Anil Agarwal’s daughter-in-law

Agnivesh Agarwal's wife's name is Puja Bangur. She hails from a prestigious and affluent business family in West Bengal. Puja Bangur is a member of the renowned Bangur family, considered one of the country's leading industrial houses. This family has been particularly associated with the cement industry and has maintained a strong presence in the Indian business landscape for a long time. After her marriage, Puja Bangur's name became linked to two major business families in India: the Bangur family on one side and the Agarwal family, associated with the Vedanta Group, on the other. Due to her strong family background and business legacy, Puja Bangur is counted among the influential business families' daughters-in-law in the country.