8 January 2026,

Thursday

Lifestyle News

Dangerous Indian Places in Winter: Don't Be Fooled by Their Beauty! These Indian Locations Are Hazardous

In winter, some places in India become extremely beautiful as well as dangerous. Due to this, visiting these areas is completely prohibited. In this article, know about some such places in India.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Dangerous Indian Places in Winter (Image: AI)

While visiting the mountains to enjoy the snow is a passion for every traveller, travelling to hilly regions is not an easy task. There are some places in India that are very beautiful but are forbidden to visit in winter. This is due to heavy snowfall, security reasons, and geographical issues, which make them inaccessible during the winter months. So, let's find out which of these beautiful yet dangerous places are.

Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

This Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive area located near the Line of Control. The Razdan Pass, which is the only road connecting Gurez to Bandipora and Srinagar, gets completely closed after the first snowfall. From December to March, this valley becomes deserted. The temperature here drops significantly below zero, making the weather lethal, due to which movement is controlled solely by the army. This place is entirely closed to tourists.

Janskar, Ladakh

Considered one of the most isolated regions in the Himalayas, the Janskar Valley is located in the interior of Ladakh. As winter sets in, this valley gets completely cut off from the rest of the country. Mountain passes like Pensi La are closed due to heavy snowfall. The roads here are closed, and there are no air services either. The temperature here drops to minus thirty degrees or even lower, causing rivers to freeze. The local residents face significant difficulties in their daily lives, and tourism is completely halted.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

One can visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at the beginning of winter. However, the villages situated at high altitudes and areas near the India-China border are inaccessible and completely closed. Fog, icy roads, and landslides pose a constant threat, making travel impossible. Some areas remain closed from December to March, where only military convoys are permitted limited movement.

Why is it Necessary to Impose Restrictions Here?

  • To keep people safe from avalanches and accidents.
  • To ensure the smooth functioning of the army in border areas.
  • To protect the delicate environment from damage.
  • To prevent undue pressure on the local population.

