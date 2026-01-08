Dangerous Indian Places in Winter: Don't Be Fooled by Their Beauty! These Indian Locations Are Hazardous

Considered one of the most isolated regions in the Himalayas, the Janskar Valley is located in the interior of Ladakh. As winter sets in, this valley gets completely cut off from the rest of the country. Mountain passes like Pensi La are closed due to heavy snowfall. The roads here are closed, and there are no air services either. The temperature here drops to minus thirty degrees or even lower, causing rivers to freeze. The local residents face significant difficulties in their daily lives, and tourism is completely halted.