Lifestyle News

5 Easy Yoga Poses to Relieve Cervical Pain This Winter

In today's fast-paced life, most people spend hours sitting in the same posture in front of computer, laptop, or mobile screens. This directly affects our neck and shoulders. In such a situation, let's know about 5 easy yoga poses that can provide relief from cervical pain if practiced daily.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Cervical pain causes and yoga, Yoga for neck stiffness, Yoga tips for neck pain,

Cervical pain exercise at home (Image: Gemini@AI)

In the winter season, the problem of cervical pain often increases. Due to the cold, muscles become stiff, sitting in the wrong posture for a long time, and reduced physical activity further aggravate neck pain. In such a situation, feeling stiffness, heaviness, and difficulty in movement in the neck is common. Practising a few simple yoga asanas daily can strengthen the neck muscles, improve blood circulation, and gradually relieve cervical pain.

These Daily Habits Can Increase Cervical Pain

Small everyday habits can also cause cervical pain. In winter, due to the cold, the muscles of the neck and shoulders become stiff, which slows down blood circulation and increases pain. Sitting in the same position for a long time, excessive use of mobile phones and laptops, and lack of physical movement can also be major causes of this problem.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana helps in strengthening the muscles of the neck and spine. To perform this asana, lie down on your stomach. Place both palms on the ground near your chest. Now, while taking a deep breath, slowly lift your upper body with the support of your hands. Keep your elbows straight and gently bend your neck backward. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then return to the starting position while exhaling. This asana is helpful not only for cervical pain but also for reducing stress and fatigue.

Balasana

Balasana is an asana that deeply relaxes the body. To perform it, sit in Vajrasana. While inhaling, raise both hands upwards and then, while exhaling slowly, bend forward. Touch your forehead to the ground and keep your hands extended forward. Stay in this pose for some time and then return to the normal position. Practising this 5 to 7 times daily provides relief from neck and back pain.

Marjaryasana

Marjaryasana is very beneficial for stretching the neck, back, and waist. Come onto your hands and knees. While inhaling, lift your head up and press your lower back down. After this, while exhaling, lower your head and round your back upwards. Repeat this action slowly 5 to 7 times. This asana reduces stiffness in the neck.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is a yoga asana that activates the entire body. Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands. Now, while taking a deep breath, pull your legs backward, lifting your chest and thighs. Stay in this pose for as long as you comfortably can. Then, slowly return to the starting position while exhaling. Practising this 3 to 5 times reduces cervical pain as well as body stiffness.

Makarasana

Makarasana is considered an excellent asana for relaxing the neck and shoulders. Lie on your stomach, rest both elbows on the ground, and place your chin on your palms. Keep your head and shoulders slightly raised. Close your eyes and breathe normally. Staying in this position for a few minutes reduces neck tension and calms the mind.

Important Precautions

If you experience any pain or discomfort while doing yoga asanas, stop immediately. If the cervical problem is more severe, consult a doctor or yoga expert before starting yoga.

health news

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 04:59 pm

