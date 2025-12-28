5 Easy Yoga Poses to Relieve Cervical Pain This Winter

Cervical pain exercise at home (Image: Gemini@AI)
In the winter season, the problem of cervical pain often increases. Due to the cold, muscles become stiff, sitting in the wrong posture for a long time, and reduced physical activity further aggravate neck pain. In such a situation, feeling stiffness, heaviness, and difficulty in movement in the neck is common. Practising a few simple yoga asanas daily can strengthen the neck muscles, improve blood circulation, and gradually relieve cervical pain.
Small everyday habits can also cause cervical pain. In winter, due to the cold, the muscles of the neck and shoulders become stiff, which slows down blood circulation and increases pain. Sitting in the same position for a long time, excessive use of mobile phones and laptops, and lack of physical movement can also be major causes of this problem.
Bhujangasana helps in strengthening the muscles of the neck and spine. To perform this asana, lie down on your stomach. Place both palms on the ground near your chest. Now, while taking a deep breath, slowly lift your upper body with the support of your hands. Keep your elbows straight and gently bend your neck backward. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then return to the starting position while exhaling. This asana is helpful not only for cervical pain but also for reducing stress and fatigue.
Balasana is an asana that deeply relaxes the body. To perform it, sit in Vajrasana. While inhaling, raise both hands upwards and then, while exhaling slowly, bend forward. Touch your forehead to the ground and keep your hands extended forward. Stay in this pose for some time and then return to the normal position. Practising this 5 to 7 times daily provides relief from neck and back pain.
Marjaryasana is very beneficial for stretching the neck, back, and waist. Come onto your hands and knees. While inhaling, lift your head up and press your lower back down. After this, while exhaling, lower your head and round your back upwards. Repeat this action slowly 5 to 7 times. This asana reduces stiffness in the neck.
Dhanurasana is a yoga asana that activates the entire body. Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands. Now, while taking a deep breath, pull your legs backward, lifting your chest and thighs. Stay in this pose for as long as you comfortably can. Then, slowly return to the starting position while exhaling. Practising this 3 to 5 times reduces cervical pain as well as body stiffness.
Makarasana is considered an excellent asana for relaxing the neck and shoulders. Lie on your stomach, rest both elbows on the ground, and place your chin on your palms. Keep your head and shoulders slightly raised. Close your eyes and breathe normally. Staying in this position for a few minutes reduces neck tension and calms the mind.
If you experience any pain or discomfort while doing yoga asanas, stop immediately. If the cervical problem is more severe, consult a doctor or yoga expert before starting yoga.
