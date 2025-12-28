5 Easy Yoga Poses to Relieve Cervical Pain This Winter

Bhujangasana helps in strengthening the muscles of the neck and spine. To perform this asana, lie down on your stomach. Place both palms on the ground near your chest. Now, while taking a deep breath, slowly lift your upper body with the support of your hands. Keep your elbows straight and gently bend your neck backward. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then return to the starting position while exhaling. This asana is helpful not only for cervical pain but also for reducing stress and fatigue.