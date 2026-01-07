Are we becoming robotic, with love's warmth fading in relationships?

Relationship Counselor Dr. Anil Sethi explains that the increasing trend of alcohol consumption among youngsters has changed their lifestyle, and they now view alcohol consumption as a stress buster. He gives an example, stating that just last week, he counselled three young individuals who are now getting married in their late 30s, with the objective of family creation to manage their wealth. Dr. Sethi says that Western culture has always had a lot of pleasure and romance, and following their example, our youth are also engaging in these activities from their teenage years. Therefore, he views this from a different perspective; he considers it a kind of age shift. Today, young people get involved in such activities from the age of 15, which in the nineties used to be around 22 to 25. As a relationship counselor, he can certainly say that extramarital affairs are increasing significantly in our society, partly because relationships are no longer considered taboo. Partners do not view them with guilt either. In such situations, it is common for both partners to get involved with others separately.