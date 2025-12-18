18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Cameron Green: From Range Rover to luxury mansion, inside the IPL star’s lavish lifestyle

Cameron Green's Luxury Life: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was sold for the highest price in IPL 2026, lives a luxurious lifestyle. Let's learn some special things about Cameron Green's luxurious life.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Cameron Green net worthm, Cameron green ipl, Cameron green ipl auction 2026

Cameron Green’s luxury life | Photo source: Instagram – Cameron Green

Cameron Green Luxury Life: Since being sold for the highest price in the IPL 2026 auction, foreign player Cameron Green has become a topic of discussion worldwide. Kolkata Knight Riders have bought this Australian all-rounder for a record-breaking price of ₹25.20 crore. This is the biggest deal for any foreign player to date. He is the most expensive player in IPL 2026.

Cameron Green Luxury Lifestyle

This auction has created history in the world of cricket, and Cameron has gone viral on the internet overnight. Now the question arises: who is this Cameron Green? What is his real story? What is his net worth, and what kind of luxury lifestyle does he lead? Let's find out the answers to all these questions.

Cameron Green's Net Worth

According to media reports, Cameron Green's net worth is approximately $7 million, which amounts to 58 crore rupees in Indian currency. He receives a salary of $20,000 for Test matches, $15,000 for ODIs, and $10,000 for T20Is from Cricket Australia. In IPL 2023, he received ₹17.50 crore, but now in 2026, this amount has increased to ₹25.20 crore. Thus, he has become the most expensive cricket player.

Cameron's Luxury Mansion

According to ABC News Australia reports, Cameron owns a modern mansion in Perth, Australia. This mansion is so large and luxurious that it offers a beautiful view of the Swan River from inside. It also includes a private gym, swimming pool, and an entertainment lounge.

Cameron Green Cars

His car collection includes luxury vehicles such as a Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, and Mercedes-AMG C63.

Cameron Green Relationship

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lifestyle

Sports News

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Cameron Green: From Range Rover to luxury mansion, inside the IPL star’s lavish lifestyle

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Nathan Lyon breaks McGrath’s long-standing record; Aussie legend playfully lifts chair in commentary box, watch video

Cricket News

IPL 2026: Why MS Dhoni might not feature in playing XI

MS Dhoni Retirement
Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Yashasvi Jaiswal admits hospital
Cricket News

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Dominate or Bowlers Shine Today? Read Ekana's Pitch Report Here

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report
Cricket News

IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

How IPL start in India
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.