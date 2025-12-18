Cameron Green: From Range Rover to luxury mansion, inside the IPL star’s lavish lifestyle

Cameron Green’s luxury life | Photo source: Instagram – Cameron Green
Cameron Green Luxury Life: Since being sold for the highest price in the IPL 2026 auction, foreign player Cameron Green has become a topic of discussion worldwide. Kolkata Knight Riders have bought this Australian all-rounder for a record-breaking price of ₹25.20 crore. This is the biggest deal for any foreign player to date. He is the most expensive player in IPL 2026.
This auction has created history in the world of cricket, and Cameron has gone viral on the internet overnight. Now the question arises: who is this Cameron Green? What is his real story? What is his net worth, and what kind of luxury lifestyle does he lead? Let's find out the answers to all these questions.
According to media reports, Cameron Green's net worth is approximately $7 million, which amounts to 58 crore rupees in Indian currency. He receives a salary of $20,000 for Test matches, $15,000 for ODIs, and $10,000 for T20Is from Cricket Australia. In IPL 2023, he received ₹17.50 crore, but now in 2026, this amount has increased to ₹25.20 crore. Thus, he has become the most expensive cricket player.
According to ABC News Australia reports, Cameron owns a modern mansion in Perth, Australia. This mansion is so large and luxurious that it offers a beautiful view of the Swan River from inside. It also includes a private gym, swimming pool, and an entertainment lounge.
His car collection includes luxury vehicles such as a Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, and Mercedes-AMG C63.
