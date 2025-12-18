Nathan Lyon breaks McGrath’s long-standing record; Aussie legend playfully lifts chair in commentary box, watch video

Nathan Lyon becomes Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker (Photo: Cricket Australia)
The third Test match of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is being played at the Adelaide Oval. In this match, Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has created history by achieving a major record. Lyon has taken two wickets so far in this match, and with this, he has become the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket.
Lyon achieved this feat by dismissing Ollie Pope, equalling McGrath's tally of 563 wickets, and then bowling Ben Duckett in the same over to complete 564 wickets. In this way, he has surpassed the great fast bowler Glenn McGrath. Now, in the list of highest Test wicket-takers for Australia, Shane Warne is at the top with 708 wickets, while Lyon has moved to second place.
Interestingly, when Lyon achieved this record, Glenn McGrath was present in the commentary box. Seeing his great record being broken, McGrath reacted in a humorous way, he jokingly picked up a chair in mock anger and pretended to smash it. This funny moment quickly went viral on social media and fans are loving it.
With this achievement, Nathan Lyon has moved to sixth place in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. In this list, only legends like Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (704), Anil Kumble (619), and Stuart Broad (604) are ahead of him.
Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee expressed his happiness on Lyon's achievement, saying, "Imagine, years ago he used to sit on the roller at this very Adelaide Oval, and today he has surpassed the great Glenn McGrath. It's an incredible journey."
Currently, Australia has a strong grip on this match thanks to Lyon's lethal bowling. On the first day of play, Australia scored 326/8, in response to which England's team, struggling by the end of day two, reached close to 200 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, but is still far behind Australia. Lyon made a brilliant comeback in the match by taking two crucial wickets in his very first over.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending