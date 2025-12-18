18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Nathan Lyon breaks McGrath’s long-standing record; Aussie legend playfully lifts chair in commentary box, watch video

Nathan Lyon has now moved into second place on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket for Australia, surpassing Glenn McGrath.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Nathan Lyon becomes Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker (Photo: Cricket Australia)

The third Test match of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is being played at the Adelaide Oval. In this match, Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has created history by achieving a major record. Lyon has taken two wickets so far in this match, and with this, he has become the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket.

Lyon surpasses the great McGrath in this regard

Lyon achieved this feat by dismissing Ollie Pope, equalling McGrath's tally of 563 wickets, and then bowling Ben Duckett in the same over to complete 564 wickets. In this way, he has surpassed the great fast bowler Glenn McGrath. Now, in the list of highest Test wicket-takers for Australia, Shane Warne is at the top with 708 wickets, while Lyon has moved to second place.

McGrath's video is going viral on social media

Interestingly, when Lyon achieved this record, Glenn McGrath was present in the commentary box. Seeing his great record being broken, McGrath reacted in a humorous way, he jokingly picked up a chair in mock anger and pretended to smash it. This funny moment quickly went viral on social media and fans are loving it.

With this achievement, Nathan Lyon has moved to sixth place in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. In this list, only legends like Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (704), Anil Kumble (619), and Stuart Broad (604) are ahead of him.

Most Test Wickets for Australia

  • Shane Warne – 708
  • Nathan Lyon – 564*
  • Glenn McGrath – 563
  • Mitchell Starc – 420*
  • Dennis Lillee – 355

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee expressed his happiness on Lyon's achievement, saying, "Imagine, years ago he used to sit on the roller at this very Adelaide Oval, and today he has surpassed the great Glenn McGrath. It's an incredible journey."

Currently, Australia has a strong grip on this match thanks to Lyon's lethal bowling. On the first day of play, Australia scored 326/8, in response to which England's team, struggling by the end of day two, reached close to 200 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, but is still far behind Australia. Lyon made a brilliant comeback in the match by taking two crucial wickets in his very first over.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 01:47 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Nathan Lyon breaks McGrath’s long-standing record; Aussie legend playfully lifts chair in commentary box, watch video

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IPL 2026: Why MS Dhoni might not feature in playing XI

MS Dhoni Retirement
Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Yashasvi Jaiswal admits hospital
Cricket News

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Dominate or Bowlers Shine Today? Read Ekana's Pitch Report Here

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report
Cricket News

IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

How IPL start in India
Cricket News

1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested over corruption allegations

Arjuna Ranatunga set to be arrested
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.