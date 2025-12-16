IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world's biggest T20 cricket league, a tournament that cricketers from around the globe aspire to play in. The league was launched on September 13, 2007, and its inaugural season was played in 2008 among 8 franchise teams. The league is now set to enter its 19th season, with a mini-auction scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. But, did you know that the IPL was born out of a rebellion? Former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has elaborated on this.