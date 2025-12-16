16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

How IPL started in India: Did you know that the world's biggest cricket league, the IPL, was born out of a rebellion? Let us tell you this unheard story.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

How IPL start in India

IPL trophy. (Photo source: X/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world's biggest T20 cricket league, a tournament that cricketers from around the globe aspire to play in. The league was launched on September 13, 2007, and its inaugural season was played in 2008 among 8 franchise teams. The league is now set to enter its 19th season, with a mini-auction scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. But, did you know that the IPL was born out of a rebellion? Former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has elaborated on this.

IPL's Birth Stemmed from a Rebellion

Aakash Chopra shared a video on his Instagram account explaining that the world's biggest cricket league was born out of a rebellion. It was around 2005 and 2006 when several countries began to recognise T20 cricket. England had officially adopted it, and Australia had started discussing the Big Bash League. Meanwhile, India viewed T20 cricket as akin to pyjamas, with the thinking that it would diminish the role of bowlers. While this perspective wasn't entirely unfounded, times were changing.

Subhash Chandra Initiated the ICL

He explained that during this period, businessman Subhash Chandra asked at a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meeting, "Why don't we play a T20 league?" When no one took him seriously, Chandra declared, "If you don't start it, I will." This was the first spark of rebellion, after which Chandra launched the Indian Cricket League (ICL), featuring city-based teams. Star players like Brian Lara, Chris Cairns, and Inzamam-ul-Haq were signed for this tournament, and India's legendary captain was made its brand ambassador.

BCCI Declared ICL Unofficial and Banned Players

The allure and financial incentives of the ICL were too significant for Ranji Trophy players to ignore. This posed a threat to domestic cricket and the importance of the senior men's team for the first time. Consequently, the BCCI declared the ICL unofficial and banned the players participating in the tournament.

ICC Launched T20 World Cup Amidst Rising Popularity of T20 Cricket

Meanwhile, with the increasing popularity of T20 cricket, the ICC decided to organise the T20 World Cup. This was at a time when the BCCI was still dismissing the format. However, in 2007, the BCCI sent a T20 team to South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni for the World Cup. This team defeated Pakistan to win the trophy, becoming champions in a format that the BCCI had been overlooking.

BCCI Awakened After Historic World Cup Victory

The historic victory of the team led by MS Dhoni, coupled with the rebellion from the ICL, spurred the BCCI into action. The board then decided to launch its own league, and thus, the Indian Premier League was born. It is now the world's biggest cricket league.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 02:31 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

