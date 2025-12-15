After terror attack in Australia, Babar Azam and other players allowed to use phones

Bondi Beach Shooting: A terrorist attack on Jews at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday claimed 12 lives, while several others were injured. Following this attack, not only Australia but also cricketers who had arrived for the Big Bash League and the Ashes were in a state of tension. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan saved his life by hiding in a restaurant. Meanwhile, the BBL, going against Cricket Australia's strict anti-corruption rules, allowed all players, including Babar Azam, to use their phones so they could speak to their families and relatives. This is perhaps the first time since the anti-corruption rules were established that players have been permitted to use their phones during a match.