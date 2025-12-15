15 December 2025,

Monday

Cricket News

After terror attack in Australia, Babar Azam and other players allowed to use phones

Bondi Beach Shooting: The tension has increased for the families of foreign cricketers playing in the Big Bash League after the terrorist attack at Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney. Following this, Cricket Australia allowed all players, including Babar Azam, to make phone calls to their families during the match, which is against the rules.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Bondi Beach Shooting

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam. (Photo source: IANS)

Bondi Beach Shooting: A terrorist attack on Jews at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday claimed 12 lives, while several others were injured. Following this attack, not only Australia but also cricketers who had arrived for the Big Bash League and the Ashes were in a state of tension. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan saved his life by hiding in a restaurant. Meanwhile, the BBL, going against Cricket Australia's strict anti-corruption rules, allowed all players, including Babar Azam, to use their phones so they could speak to their families and relatives. This is perhaps the first time since the anti-corruption rules were established that players have been permitted to use their phones during a match.

Cricket Australia Showed Humanity

It is not common for a cricket association to allow players to use their mobile phones just before a match begins. However, an exception was made after the heart-wrenching news of the Bondi Beach incident emerged. Cricket Australia, showing humanity, allowed the Sydney Sixers players to speak with their families and friends, defying anti-corruption rules, on the first day of the new season of the Big Bash League.

Perth Scorchers Won Match by Five Wickets

The Sydney Sixers began BBL 15 with a match against the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium, where the Perth Scorchers secured a five-wicket victory. The match started 80 minutes late due to rain.

In this match, the Sydney Sixers, batting first, scored 113 runs for the loss of five wickets in 11 overs. In response, the Perth Scorchers scored 117 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10.1 overs, registering their first win of the tournament.

Michael Vaughan Narrowly Escaped Terrorist Attack

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is currently in Australia for the Ashes. It is reported that he narrowly escaped the terrorist attack. He managed to save his life by hiding in a restaurant. He shared this information himself via social media, stating that being locked down in a Bondi restaurant was terrifying.

I am now safely back home. My thanks to the emergency services and the person who confronted the attacker. My condolences are with those affected by the attack.

