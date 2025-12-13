13 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Despite stellar performances, ICC rule prevents Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in Team India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is consistently performing brilliantly. He recently made history by smashing a record-breaking century in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 13, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo source: ESPNcricinfo)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old star young batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in the headlines these days. Vaibhav, who started with an explosive century in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, is still in form. He recently played a spectacular century innings of 171 runs in just 95 balls against UAE in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup. Before this, he had already scored a century in unofficial Test cricket. Not only this, he has also scored centuries for India A and for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now, after his fiery century in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, fans would want to see Vaibhav playing for the Indian senior team, but an ICC rule stands as an obstacle in his path.

Entry into Team India Not Possible Yet

In fact, Vaibhav Suryavanshi may not get an entry into the Indian team despite his consistently strong performances. A rule by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is proving to be a hurdle in his dream. The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot include him in the Indian senior team even if they want to. Let us tell you what that rule is and how long Vaibhav will have to wait.

ICC's Minimum Age Limit Rule Becomes an Obstacle

The ICC has set a minimum age limit for playing international cricket. According to this rule, made in 2020, no player can play international cricket before the age of 15. Suryavanshi is currently 14 years, 9 months, and 17 days old. He will turn 15 on March 27, 2026. If the selectors wish, they can give him an opportunity in the T20 and One Day International series to be played on England's tour in July.

Why Was This Rule Made?

The ICC has set a minimum age of 15 years for playing international cricket. This rule was made in 2020 for the welfare and safety of the players. However, exemptions can be sought for exceptionally developed young players. For an exemption from the age limit, the concerned board has to submit an application to the ICC.

Achieved IPL Contract at the Youngest Age

Vaibhav Suryavanshi came into the limelight when he became the youngest player to get an IPL contract at the age of just 13. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. After his IPL debut in 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a total of 252 runs in 7 matches and 7 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56. During this period, he hit one half-century and one century.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

13 Dec 2025 10:54 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Despite stellar performances, ICC rule prevents Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in Team India

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Ashish Nehra on Indian Opening Pair: ‘You can drop Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill…’

Ashish Nehra on Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 171 as India Post 433/6 in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Cricket News

IND vs SA: After defeating India, Captain Markram says this about Mullanpur pitch

Aiden Markram
Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre to Smash Pakistani Bowlers, India-Pakistan Match to be Played on This Day

IND vs PAK
Cricket News

Despite Excellent Performance, BCCI Set to Reduce Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Salaries by Rs 2 Crore

Sunil Gavaskar prediction for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.