Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Despite stellar performances, ICC rule prevents Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in Team India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old star young batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in the headlines these days. Vaibhav, who started with an explosive century in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, is still in form. He recently played a spectacular century innings of 171 runs in just 95 balls against UAE in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup. Before this, he had already scored a century in unofficial Test cricket. Not only this, he has also scored centuries for India A and for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now, after his fiery century in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, fans would want to see Vaibhav playing for the Indian senior team, but an ICC rule stands as an obstacle in his path.