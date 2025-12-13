Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Despite stellar performances, ICC rule prevents Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in Team India

14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo source: ESPNcricinfo)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old star young batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in the headlines these days. Vaibhav, who started with an explosive century in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, is still in form. He recently played a spectacular century innings of 171 runs in just 95 balls against UAE in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup. Before this, he had already scored a century in unofficial Test cricket. Not only this, he has also scored centuries for India A and for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now, after his fiery century in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, fans would want to see Vaibhav playing for the Indian senior team, but an ICC rule stands as an obstacle in his path.
In fact, Vaibhav Suryavanshi may not get an entry into the Indian team despite his consistently strong performances. A rule by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is proving to be a hurdle in his dream. The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot include him in the Indian senior team even if they want to. Let us tell you what that rule is and how long Vaibhav will have to wait.
The ICC has set a minimum age limit for playing international cricket. According to this rule, made in 2020, no player can play international cricket before the age of 15. Suryavanshi is currently 14 years, 9 months, and 17 days old. He will turn 15 on March 27, 2026. If the selectors wish, they can give him an opportunity in the T20 and One Day International series to be played on England's tour in July.
The ICC has set a minimum age of 15 years for playing international cricket. This rule was made in 2020 for the welfare and safety of the players. However, exemptions can be sought for exceptionally developed young players. For an exemption from the age limit, the concerned board has to submit an application to the ICC.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi came into the limelight when he became the youngest player to get an IPL contract at the age of just 13. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. After his IPL debut in 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a total of 252 runs in 7 matches and 7 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56. During this period, he hit one half-century and one century.
