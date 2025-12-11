IND vs PAK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre to Smash Pakistani Bowlers, India-Pakistan Match to be Played on This Day

India and Pakistan to clash in the Under-19 Asia Cup (Photo: BCCI/X)
India vs Pakistan Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence tomorrow, December 12. The Indian team, captained by Ayush Mhatre, will begin its campaign against the UAE on December 12. Following this, a thrilling encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place on Sunday, December 14. Both matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
Indian fans are highly excited for the match against Pakistan. In the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Pakistan had defeated India. Therefore, the Indian team will be determined to defeat Pakistan at all costs this time. In this match, besides Mhatre, the explosive 15-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brilliance will also be on display. The Asia Cup Rising Stars was played in T20 format. It will be interesting to see how Suryavanshi performs in the ODI format now.
The Indian team is placed in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE, and Malaysia. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. India will face Malaysia on December 16 at The Sevens in Dubai. All matches of this tournament will commence at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time. The toss will take place at 10:00 AM.
Group A: India, Pakistan, Malaysia, UAE
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal
The broadcast rights for the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 are held by the Sony Sports Network. You can watch the matches on various Sony Sports channels with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the country. Additionally, the live streaming of this series can be watched on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a spectacular performance with the bat in the recently concluded Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament 2025. In this T20 tournament, he played an explosive innings of 144 runs off just 42 balls against the UAE, which included 11 fours and 15 sixes. Throughout the tournament, Vaibhav impressed everyone with his game and made a significant contribution to Team India A.
December 12 - vs UAE, ICC Academy, Dubai
December 14 - vs Pakistan, ICC Academy, Dubai
December 16 - vs Malaysia, The Sevens, Dubai
December 19 - First Semi-final (A1 vs B2), ICC Academy
December 19 - Second Semi-final (B1 vs A2), The Sevens, Dubai
December 21 - Final
Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihan Malhotra (Vice-Captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (Wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness), Udhav Mohan, and Aaron George.
Standby Players: Rahul Kumar, J Hemchudation, BK Kishore, and Aditya Rawat.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending