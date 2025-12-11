IND vs PAK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre to Smash Pakistani Bowlers, India-Pakistan Match to be Played on This Day

Indian fans are highly excited for the match against Pakistan. In the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Pakistan had defeated India. Therefore, the Indian team will be determined to defeat Pakistan at all costs this time. In this match, besides Mhatre, the explosive 15-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brilliance will also be on display. The Asia Cup Rising Stars was played in T20 format. It will be interesting to see how Suryavanshi performs in the ODI format now.