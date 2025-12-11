Despite Excellent Performance, BCCI Set to Reduce Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Salaries by Rs 2 Crore

Former India captain Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli. (Photo source: IANS)
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma BCCI Central Contract: The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council will be held shortly after the ongoing five-match T20 series between India and South Africa.
This meeting will take place online on December 22, 2025, at 7 PM, where significant discussions are expected regarding the central contracts of former captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli.
It is believed that despite their stellar performances, both veterans will be demoted. Rohit and Kohli have retired from Test and international T20 cricket and are now playing only in the ODI format. In such a scenario, due to their performance and limited formats, they will not be retained in the A+ category.
The promotion of Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian ODI and Test team, will be a major highlight. Gill, currently in Grade A, could be moved to the A+ category, where he will join senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Gill recently scored the most runs in the Test series against England, won the Asia Cup, and achieved success as captain.
|Category
|Player
|Fee
|A+ Grade
|Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja
|7 Crore
|A Grade
|Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant
|5 Crore
|B Grade
|Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer
|3 Crore
|C Grade
|Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana
|1 Crore
If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are demoted and placed in Grade A, there will be a deduction of two crore rupees from their annual salaries. Currently, the central contract salaries are ₹7 crore (A+), ₹5 crore (A), ₹3 crore (B), and ₹1 crore (C).
