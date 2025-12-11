11 December 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

Despite Excellent Performance, BCCI Set to Reduce Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Salaries by Rs 2 Crore

If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are demoted to Category A, their annual salaries will be reduced by two crore rupees each.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Sunil Gavaskar prediction for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former India captain Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli. (Photo source: IANS)

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma BCCI Central Contract: The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council will be held shortly after the ongoing five-match T20 series between India and South Africa.

This meeting will take place online on December 22, 2025, at 7 PM, where significant discussions are expected regarding the central contracts of former captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli.

Rohit and Kohli to be Demoted

It is believed that despite their stellar performances, both veterans will be demoted. Rohit and Kohli have retired from Test and international T20 cricket and are now playing only in the ODI format. In such a scenario, due to their performance and limited formats, they will not be retained in the A+ category.

Shubman Gill's Promotion Almost Certain

The promotion of Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian ODI and Test team, will be a major highlight. Gill, currently in Grade A, could be moved to the A+ category, where he will join senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Gill recently scored the most runs in the Test series against England, won the Asia Cup, and achieved success as captain.

Central Contract Categories and Fees for Indian Players
































CategoryPlayerFee
A+ GradeRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja7 Crore
A GradeMohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant5 Crore
B GradeSuryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer3 Crore
C GradeRinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana1 Crore

Rohit - Kohli to Face a Loss of Two Crores

If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are demoted and placed in Grade A, there will be a deduction of two crore rupees from their annual salaries. Currently, the central contract salaries are ₹7 crore (A+), ₹5 crore (A), ₹3 crore (B), and ₹1 crore (C).

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 09:38 am

Despite Excellent Performance, BCCI Set to Reduce Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Salaries by Rs 2 Crore

