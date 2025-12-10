Asia Cup born from insult over just two tickets, World Cup made to be held outside England

Asia Cup History: In the 1983 World Cup, India entered the final by defeating England. At that time, N.K.P. Salve was the President of the BCCI. He received a call from India's High Commissioner to America, Siddhartha Shankar Ray. He requested 2 tickets for the final match for himself and his wife. Salve spoke to the officials about the tickets, but the officials at Lord's Cricket Ground refused, stating, "Two tickets have already been given to you; no more will be provided." On the day of the final match, several seats in a section of the stadium were empty because England was not in the final, and the special guests who were supposed to occupy them did not attend. Despite this, the chief official of the Indian team did not receive two tickets. This was a deeply humiliating experience for Salve.