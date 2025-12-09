Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of a major record: One wicket away from a historic feat in T20 cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has played 80 international T20 matches for India from 2016 to date. In these 77 innings, he has taken 99 wickets at an excellent average of 18.11. He is close to reaching another major milestone in this series. He is just 18 wickets away from taking 500 wickets in international cricket. Currently, he has 482 wickets in 221 matches across all formats. In his career, he has taken 5 or more wickets in an innings 18 times, has had 13 four-wicket hauls, and his best bowling figures are 6/19. So far, only 7 Indian bowlers have managed to take 500+ wickets in international cricket.