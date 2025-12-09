9 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of a major record: One wicket away from a historic feat in T20 cricket

IND vs SA: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has a chance to create history. If Bumrah takes one wicket in this match, he will complete 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

jasprit bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has a chance to create history. (Photo: BCCI/X)

Jasprit Bumrah, India vs South Africa T20 Series: The first match of the five-match T20 series between India and South Africa will be played today at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has a great opportunity to create history in this match. If Bumrah takes one wicket today, he will complete 100 wickets in T20 international cricket and become the second bowler from India to achieve this feat.

Bumrah to become the first Indian to take 100 wickets in all three formats

With the scalp of one wicket, Bumrah will become the second player to take 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh achieved this feat before him, taking 105 wickets in 68 matches. However, this achievement will be even more special for Bumrah, as he will become the first Indian bowler to take 100 or more wickets in all three formats of international cricket (Test, ODI, and T20).

Only four bowlers have achieved this feat

There are only four bowlers in the world who have taken more than 100 wickets in all three formats of cricket. Sri Lanka's legend Lasith Malinga, former New Zealand captain Tim Southee, Bangladesh's great all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, and Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have accomplished this feat. If Bumrah achieves this, he will be the fifth bowler in the world to do so.

Jasprit Bumrah to create another history in this series

Jasprit Bumrah has played 80 international T20 matches for India from 2016 to date. In these 77 innings, he has taken 99 wickets at an excellent average of 18.11. He is close to reaching another major milestone in this series. He is just 18 wickets away from taking 500 wickets in international cricket. Currently, he has 482 wickets in 221 matches across all formats. In his career, he has taken 5 or more wickets in an innings 18 times, has had 13 four-wicket hauls, and his best bowling figures are 6/19. So far, only 7 Indian bowlers have managed to take 500+ wickets in international cricket.

Hardik Pandya also close to 100 T20 wickets

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also just 2 wickets away from completing a century of T20 international wickets. He has taken 98 wickets in 108 innings of 120 matches at an average of 26.58. If Hardik reaches this milestone today or soon, he will become the third Indian bowler to have 100 wickets in T20s.

India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025

Published on:

09 Dec 2025 01:54 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of a major record: One wicket away from a historic feat in T20 cricket

