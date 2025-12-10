South Africa Bowled Out for Just 74, Suffer Most Embarrassing Record Against Team India

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took 3 wickets, while Lutho Sipamla took 2 wickets. Apart from them, Donovan Ferreira took 1 wicket. In reply, the South African team was all out for just 74 runs in 12.3 overs. This was also the team's lowest score against India in the T20 format. Chasing a target of 176 runs, South Africa lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock on the second ball of the innings. At that point, the team had not even opened its account.