10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Cricket News

South Africa Bowled Out for Just 74, Suffer Most Embarrassing Record Against Team India

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Highlights: Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match T20 series by thoroughly defeating South Africa in the first T20 match.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Team India

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SA 1st T20 Score and Highlights: The Indian team defeated South Africa by 101 runs in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Tuesday. Batting first, Team India scored 175 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Hardik Pandya.

In response to the target of 176 runs, the South African team was all out for 74 in the 13th over. With this victory, Team India has equalised their record against South Africa at home. Both teams now have 6 wins each on Indian soil.

Team India got off to a poor start

After losing the toss and batting first, the Indian team scored 175 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. The Indian team had already lost 2 wickets for 17 runs. From here, Abhishek Sharma, along with Tilak Varma, steadied the team. Abhishek contributed 17 runs, while Tilak Varma scored 26 runs. After this, Hardik Pandya came in to bat at number six and played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs in 28 balls, with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. All-rounder Axar Patel scored 26 runs.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took 3 wickets, while Lutho Sipamla took 2 wickets. Apart from them, Donovan Ferreira took 1 wicket. In reply, the South African team was all out for just 74 runs in 12.3 overs. This was also the team's lowest score against India in the T20 format. Chasing a target of 176 runs, South Africa lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock on the second ball of the innings. At that point, the team had not even opened its account.

After this, Tristan Stubbs and captain Aiden Markram added 16 runs for the second wicket. Stubbs was out for 14 runs. From here, Dewald Brevis and Markram added 24 runs for the third wicket. Captain Markram returned to the pavilion after scoring 14 runs, after which wickets fell in quick succession. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel took 2 wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube took 1 wicket each. With this match, Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / South Africa Bowled Out for Just 74, Suffer Most Embarrassing Record Against Team India

