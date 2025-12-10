Shubman Gill's Series of Flops: Averages 20 in 13 Matches After 'Taking' Sanju's Place, No Half-Centuries Scored

This trend was clearly visible in the first T20 match between India and South Africa played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. The match began disastrously for Shubman Gill. On the very first ball, his bat edged for a boundary. However, on a short-pitched delivery from Lungi Ngidi, he was caught by Marco Jansen at mid-on, returning to the pavilion after scoring just four runs.