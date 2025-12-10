Shubman Gill's Series of Flops: Averages 20 in 13 Matches After 'Taking' Sanju's Place, No Half-Centuries Scored

Shubman Gill’s performance in T20 cricket is extremely disappointing. (Photo: IANS)
Shubman Gill's Flop Show, India vs South Africa T20: One T20 series after another is coming, but Shubman Gill's performance remains the same. Gill has never performed well in T20 cricket. His statistics appear weaker than those of an average player. Despite this, head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are making strong efforts to give him repeated opportunities and fit him into the Indian T20 team.
In this insistence on fitting Gill, the team management is sacrificing the career of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. After 'snatching' Samson's place as an opening batsman, Gill has played 13 innings and scored only 263 runs at a poor average of 20.23. Surprisingly, in the last 16 innings, Gill has not scored a single half-century, and his best score is 47, which came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
This trend was clearly visible in the first T20 match between India and South Africa played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. The match began disastrously for Shubman Gill. On the very first ball, his bat edged for a boundary. However, on a short-pitched delivery from Lungi Ngidi, he was caught by Marco Jansen at mid-on, returning to the pavilion after scoring just four runs.
Gill also disappointed in the Asia Cup. While the Indian team performed excellently in the tournament, Gill's performance as an opener was not special. He played well in only one match; throughout the rest of the tournament, he proved to be a flop. Looking at his T20 career, his statistics here are also very mediocre.
So far, Gill has scored 841 runs in 34 matches and 34 innings at an average of 29. During this period, he has scored one century and three half-centuries. Gill's career strike rate is also very low. Despite being an opening batsman, he scores runs at a strike rate of only 140.63.
On the other hand, looking at Samson's career, Sanju Samson has performed brilliantly in opening after the T20 World Cup 2024. As an opening batsman, Samson has scored three centuries in a year, but Shubman Gill's return to the team has snatched his opening slot. As an opening batsman, Samson has scored 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 39.38. His strike rate during this period has been 182.20.
Looking at Samson's career, he has scored 995 runs in 51 matches and 43 innings at an average of 25.51. During this period, he has also scored three centuries and three half-centuries. Samson has never received consistent opportunities. He is repeatedly dropped from the team despite good performances.
