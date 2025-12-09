IND vs SA: Cuttack Stadium faced ban after crowd trouble during 2015 T20 match in Cuttack, India shamed globally

This match was played on October 5, 2015. It was the second match of a two-match T20 series being held in Cuttack. South Africa had won the first match in Dharamshala and was looking to clinch the series. Meanwhile, India wanted to win this match and draw the series. However, the Indian team could not achieve this. The Indian team was bundled out for a mere 92 runs while batting first. Facing the lethal bowling of Albie Morkel (3/12) and Imran Tahir, the team collapsed like a pack of cards, with seven batsmen failing to reach double figures.