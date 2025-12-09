9 December 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

IPL 2026 Auction: 1005 players cut, only 350 set to go under the hammer; 240 Indian, 110 overseas shortlisted

For the IPL 2026 mini-auction, 1355 players had registered, out of which 350 players have been shortlisted. Additionally, 35 new names have been included. Among these 53 players, 23 are Indian and 12 are foreign players.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

IPL 2026 auction players list

IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: Preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction are complete. While 1355 players had registered for this auction, 1005 have now been eliminated. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 350 players who will participate in the auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

BCCI Shortlists 350 Players

Additionally, 35 new names have been included, featuring South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Among these 53 players, 23 are Indian and 12 are foreign. The shortlisted 350 players comprise 240 Indian and 110 foreign players. This pool includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped foreign players.

Full Breakdown of Capped and Uncapped Players




































Serial No.Player CategoryNumber of Players
1Capped Indian16
2Capped Foreign96
3Uncapped Indian224
4Uncapped Foreign14
Total350

Ten teams will bid to fill 77 slots in this IPL mini-auction, with 31 slots reserved for foreign players. The list includes 40 players shortlisted with a base price of ₹2 crore. This top category features prominent foreign names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Among Indian players in this group are only Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. Furthermore, 9 players with a base price of ₹1.5 crore have also been included.

Complete List of Players by Base Price
























































Serial No.Base Price (in Lakh ₹)Number of Players
12 Crore40
21.5 Crore9
31.25 Crore4
41 Crore17
575 Lakh42
650 Lakh4
740 Lakh7
830 Lakh227
Total350

Wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock managed to secure a spot in the final list following a recommendation from an IPL franchise. In an email sent to franchises on Monday night, the BCCI stated, "There will be 350 players in the auction, and it will commence on Tuesday, December 16, at 1 PM UAE time (2:30 PM Indian time) at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi."

Remaining Purse for All Teams After Retention

Delhi Capitals - ₹21.8 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹16.4 crore
Punjab Kings - ₹11.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - ₹22.95 crore
Gujarat Titans - ₹12.9 crore
Chennai Super Kings - ₹43.4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹64.3 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹25.5 crore
Mumbai Indians - ₹2.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals - ₹16.05 crore

Top 15 Most Expensive Players in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore), Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore), Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore), Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore), KL Rahul (₹14 crore), Trent Boult (₹12.5 crore), Jofra Archer (₹12.5 crore), Josh Hazlewood (₹12.5 crore), Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore), Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore), and Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore).

Updated on:

09 Dec 2025 12:34 pm

Published on:

09 Dec 2025 11:58 am

IPL 2026 Auction: 1005 players cut, only 350 set to go under the hammer; 240 Indian, 110 overseas shortlisted

