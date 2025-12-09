IPL 2026 Auction: 1005 players cut, only 350 set to go under the hammer; 240 Indian, 110 overseas shortlisted

IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: Preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction are complete. While 1355 players had registered for this auction, 1005 have now been eliminated. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 350 players who will participate in the auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Additionally, 35 new names have been included, featuring South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Among these 53 players, 23 are Indian and 12 are foreign. The shortlisted 350 players comprise 240 Indian and 110 foreign players. This pool includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped foreign players.
|Serial No.
|Player Category
|Number of Players
|1
|Capped Indian
|16
|2
|Capped Foreign
|96
|3
|Uncapped Indian
|224
|4
|Uncapped Foreign
|14
|Total
|—
|350
Ten teams will bid to fill 77 slots in this IPL mini-auction, with 31 slots reserved for foreign players. The list includes 40 players shortlisted with a base price of ₹2 crore. This top category features prominent foreign names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Among Indian players in this group are only Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. Furthermore, 9 players with a base price of ₹1.5 crore have also been included.
|Serial No.
|Base Price (in Lakh ₹)
|Number of Players
|1
|2 Crore
|40
|2
|1.5 Crore
|9
|3
|1.25 Crore
|4
|4
|1 Crore
|17
|5
|75 Lakh
|42
|6
|50 Lakh
|4
|7
|40 Lakh
|7
|8
|30 Lakh
|227
|Total
|—
|350
Wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock managed to secure a spot in the final list following a recommendation from an IPL franchise. In an email sent to franchises on Monday night, the BCCI stated, "There will be 350 players in the auction, and it will commence on Tuesday, December 16, at 1 PM UAE time (2:30 PM Indian time) at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi."
Delhi Capitals - ₹21.8 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹16.4 crore
Punjab Kings - ₹11.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - ₹22.95 crore
Gujarat Titans - ₹12.9 crore
Chennai Super Kings - ₹43.4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹64.3 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹25.5 crore
Mumbai Indians - ₹2.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals - ₹16.05 crore
Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore), Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore), Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore), Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore), KL Rahul (₹14 crore), Trent Boult (₹12.5 crore), Jofra Archer (₹12.5 crore), Josh Hazlewood (₹12.5 crore), Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore), Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore), and Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore).
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending