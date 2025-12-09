IPL 2026 Auction: 1005 players cut, only 350 set to go under the hammer; 240 Indian, 110 overseas shortlisted

Ten teams will bid to fill 77 slots in this IPL mini-auction, with 31 slots reserved for foreign players. The list includes 40 players shortlisted with a base price of ₹2 crore. This top category features prominent foreign names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Among Indian players in this group are only Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. Furthermore, 9 players with a base price of ₹1.5 crore have also been included.