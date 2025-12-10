10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

What Pakistanis Searched on the Internet in 2025? Amidst the Blind Race for AI, This Indian Name Dominated Google Year in Search 2025

Which Indian Starred in the Neighbouring Country? Google Releases List. Amidst AI and Gadgets, This One Name Overtook Everyone... Read the Full Story.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Google

Google (Image: Freepik)

Google Year in Search 2025 Pakistan: As the year 2025 bids farewell, Google has presented Pakistan's internet report card to the world. The list of what trended throughout the year in the neighbouring country is quite interesting. On one hand, its people were engrossed in future Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, while on the other, they were busy searching more for a young Indian cricketer than their own team's players on the cricket field.

Abhishek Sharma Outshines Everyone

The most surprising statistic was seen in the players' category. It is generally expected that Babar Azam or Shaheen Afridi would trend in Pakistan, but in 2025, Abhishek Sharma's name remained at the top on Google.

Yes, this Indian cricketer has surpassed Pakistani cricketers like Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, and Sahibzada Farhan in terms of searches. Such curiosity for an Indian player across the border is truly astonishing.

AI Fever and the Allure of the iPhone

When it comes to technology, Pakistan is also trying to keep pace with the world. In 2025, people in Pakistan searched the most for Google's AI tool, Gemini. The search didn't stop there; DeepSeek, Google AI Studio, and Elon Musk's Grok were also extensively read about.

For gadget enthusiasts, the iPhone 17 remained a centre of attraction. This list clearly indicates that Pakistani youth are now trying to understand the rapidly changing digital world.

Not India-Pak Match, This Series Topped the Charts

Another surprising aspect was seen in cricket searches. Usually, the India vs. Pakistan match is searched the most, but in 2025, the Pakistan vs. South Africa series took the lead. This was followed by the Pakistan Super League and the Asia Cup. However, the craze for matches involving India did not completely disappear and they also remained among the top trends.

Floods, Dramas, and Curious Questions

In the world of entertainment, Pakistani dramas were a hit. TV shows like 'Sher', 'Judo', and 'Aas-Pas' were searched extensively by people.

Meanwhile, the local news section reflected the ground realities there. People were seen grappling with news like the 'Punjab Socio-Economic Registry' and 'Karachi Floods'. In terms of food, Pakistanis also turned Google into a chef – from tofu to mutton, all kinds of recipes were searched.

Finally, the 'How-to' section showcased both the innocence and shrewdness of the people there. While some were asking how to check e-challans, others were curious about how to view unsent messages on Instagram.

Overall, this search report for 2025 indicates that Pakistan is going through a period of change, where there is a passion for technology and cricket, but also a special place for Indian talent.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Updated on:

10 Dec 2025 03:20 pm

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 02:20 pm

English News / Technology / What Pakistanis Searched on the Internet in 2025? Amidst the Blind Race for AI, This Indian Name Dominated Google Year in Search 2025

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Is Your Phone Also a Target for Hackers? Apple and Google Sound Alarm in 150 Countries, Take Immediate Action

Phone Hacking Alert
Technology

Airtel Discontinues Two Affordable 30-Day Plans, Customers Now Face Higher Costs

Technology

Geyser Electricity Saving Tips: Keep These 3 Things in Mind to Avoid High Bills This Winter

Geyser Safety Tips
Technology

Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Know This New Rule Before Booking, Or Your Booking Will Be Stuck

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train run on 11 Nov check stoppage time table and ticket price
Technology

What is the Sanchar Saathi App? Why the Government Wants it Installed on Every Phone, and What it Means for You

Sanchar Saathi App
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.