What Pakistanis Searched on the Internet in 2025? Amidst the Blind Race for AI, This Indian Name Dominated Google Year in Search 2025

Google Year in Search 2025 Pakistan: As the year 2025 bids farewell, Google has presented Pakistan's internet report card to the world. The list of what trended throughout the year in the neighbouring country is quite interesting. On one hand, its people were engrossed in future Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, while on the other, they were busy searching more for a young Indian cricketer than their own team's players on the cricket field.
The most surprising statistic was seen in the players' category. It is generally expected that Babar Azam or Shaheen Afridi would trend in Pakistan, but in 2025, Abhishek Sharma's name remained at the top on Google.
Yes, this Indian cricketer has surpassed Pakistani cricketers like Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, and Sahibzada Farhan in terms of searches. Such curiosity for an Indian player across the border is truly astonishing.
When it comes to technology, Pakistan is also trying to keep pace with the world. In 2025, people in Pakistan searched the most for Google's AI tool, Gemini. The search didn't stop there; DeepSeek, Google AI Studio, and Elon Musk's Grok were also extensively read about.
For gadget enthusiasts, the iPhone 17 remained a centre of attraction. This list clearly indicates that Pakistani youth are now trying to understand the rapidly changing digital world.
Another surprising aspect was seen in cricket searches. Usually, the India vs. Pakistan match is searched the most, but in 2025, the Pakistan vs. South Africa series took the lead. This was followed by the Pakistan Super League and the Asia Cup. However, the craze for matches involving India did not completely disappear and they also remained among the top trends.
In the world of entertainment, Pakistani dramas were a hit. TV shows like 'Sher', 'Judo', and 'Aas-Pas' were searched extensively by people.
Meanwhile, the local news section reflected the ground realities there. People were seen grappling with news like the 'Punjab Socio-Economic Registry' and 'Karachi Floods'. In terms of food, Pakistanis also turned Google into a chef – from tofu to mutton, all kinds of recipes were searched.
Finally, the 'How-to' section showcased both the innocence and shrewdness of the people there. While some were asking how to check e-challans, others were curious about how to view unsent messages on Instagram.
Overall, this search report for 2025 indicates that Pakistan is going through a period of change, where there is a passion for technology and cricket, but also a special place for Indian talent.
