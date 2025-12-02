Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Know This New Rule Before Booking, Or Your Booking Will Be Stuck

Indian Railways has changed the rules for Tatkal ticket bookings. Now, seats will not be confirmed without OTP. Know the new process for booking tickets from IRCTC and counters.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train run on 11 Nov check stoppage time table and ticket price

Tatkal Ticket Booking (Image: Freepik)

Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Do you often struggle to book Tatkal tickets on trains? If yes, this news is important for you. Now, just the speed of your fingers won't work while booking tickets; you will also need to keep your mobile with you. Indian Railways has made a significant change in the Tatkal ticket booking process, which has come into effect from today, December 1.

The new rule is crystal clear. Whether you are at the counter or booking tickets from your mobile at home, booking will not be possible without verifying the OTP received on your mobile.

No Seat Without OTP

As per the directives from the Railway Board, Western Railway has clarified that Tatkal tickets will now be issued only after the One-Time Password (OTP) received on the passenger's mobile is verified. Earlier, it was common for tickets to be booked as soon as the payment was deducted. But now, the system has changed. A code will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking. Your ticket will not be generated until you enter that code into the system.

This rule will be applicable on the IRCTC website, mobile app, and at railway station counters as well.

Will the 'Shops' of Middlemen Be Shut Down?

The Railways has taken this step to provide relief to common passengers. There were frequent complaints that all seats would get filled within seconds of Tatkal booking opening, and common people couldn't get tickets. In fact, middlemen used to book all tickets in a few seconds with the help of illegal software.

  • The biggest advantage of the OTP system will be increased transparency in bookings.
  • Automatic software will not be able to function because the OTP will only be sent to the passenger's phone.
  • The chances of genuine passengers getting tickets will increase.

This System is Currently Implemented on These Trains

Instead of implementing this system across the entire country at once, the Railways is rolling it out in phases. In the first phase, this rule has been introduced for the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009/12010). Officials state that once the trial is successful, it will soon be implemented on all other trains in the country.

Have You Forgotten This Aadhaar Card Rule?

Besides OTP, the Railways recently made another significant change that you should remember. As per the rule implemented from October 28, 2025, if you wish to book a ticket within the first two hours of reservation opening (between 8 AM and 10 AM), your IRCTC account must be linked with Aadhaar. Users without Aadhaar verification can only book after this time.

How to Book Tickets from the Mobile App (IRCTC Rail Connect)

Log-in: Log in to the app two minutes before booking starts.

  • Route and Date: Click on 'Book Ticket', select the station and date.
  • Quota: Most importantly, select 'TATKAL' instead of 'General' in the quota.
  • Train Selection: Press 'Search Trains' and select your train and class (AC/Sleeper).
  • Passenger: Go to 'Passenger Details' and select the name from the 'Master List'.
  • Payment: Enter the captcha code and make the payment immediately (UPI/Wallet).
  • OTP (New Step): Enter the OTP received on your mobile and submit.
  • Confirm: Your ticket will be booked.

Pro Tip for Booking

A little smart preparation is necessary to get a confirmed ticket. Save passenger details in the master list before booking starts and keep your wallet or net banking ready for payment. Most importantly, keep your phone in a good network area, because now, along with internet speed, receiving the OTP on time will confirm your seat.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Updated on:

02 Dec 2025 11:35 am

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 11:34 am

English News / Technology / Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Know This New Rule Before Booking, Or Your Booking Will Be Stuck

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Geyser Electricity Saving Tips: Keep These 3 Things in Mind to Avoid High Bills This Winter

Geyser Safety Tips
Technology

What is the Sanchar Saathi App? Why the Government Wants it Installed on Every Phone, and What it Means for You

Sanchar Saathi App
Technology

WhatsApp to Block Access if SIM is Removed from Phone, Government Changes Rules to Prevent Fraud

WhatsApp
Technology

Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI to make major changes, address and date of birth will not be visible on new card

How to Get Aadhar Card on WhatsApp
Technology

Gemini 3's Smart Features to Make Your Study and Office Life High-Tech and Easy

Gemini 3 Features
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.