Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Know This New Rule Before Booking, Or Your Booking Will Be Stuck

As per the directives from the Railway Board, Western Railway has clarified that Tatkal tickets will now be issued only after the One-Time Password (OTP) received on the passenger's mobile is verified. Earlier, it was common for tickets to be booked as soon as the payment was deducted. But now, the system has changed. A code will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking. Your ticket will not be generated until you enter that code into the system.