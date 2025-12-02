Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Know This New Rule Before Booking, Or Your Booking Will Be Stuck

Tatkal Ticket Booking (Image: Freepik)
Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Do you often struggle to book Tatkal tickets on trains? If yes, this news is important for you. Now, just the speed of your fingers won't work while booking tickets; you will also need to keep your mobile with you. Indian Railways has made a significant change in the Tatkal ticket booking process, which has come into effect from today, December 1.
The new rule is crystal clear. Whether you are at the counter or booking tickets from your mobile at home, booking will not be possible without verifying the OTP received on your mobile.
As per the directives from the Railway Board, Western Railway has clarified that Tatkal tickets will now be issued only after the One-Time Password (OTP) received on the passenger's mobile is verified. Earlier, it was common for tickets to be booked as soon as the payment was deducted. But now, the system has changed. A code will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking. Your ticket will not be generated until you enter that code into the system.
This rule will be applicable on the IRCTC website, mobile app, and at railway station counters as well.
The Railways has taken this step to provide relief to common passengers. There were frequent complaints that all seats would get filled within seconds of Tatkal booking opening, and common people couldn't get tickets. In fact, middlemen used to book all tickets in a few seconds with the help of illegal software.
Instead of implementing this system across the entire country at once, the Railways is rolling it out in phases. In the first phase, this rule has been introduced for the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009/12010). Officials state that once the trial is successful, it will soon be implemented on all other trains in the country.
Besides OTP, the Railways recently made another significant change that you should remember. As per the rule implemented from October 28, 2025, if you wish to book a ticket within the first two hours of reservation opening (between 8 AM and 10 AM), your IRCTC account must be linked with Aadhaar. Users without Aadhaar verification can only book after this time.
Log-in: Log in to the app two minutes before booking starts.
A little smart preparation is necessary to get a confirmed ticket. Save passenger details in the master list before booking starts and keep your wallet or net banking ready for payment. Most importantly, keep your phone in a good network area, because now, along with internet speed, receiving the OTP on time will confirm your seat.
