Mobile Tariff Hike: Prices to Rise Again in 2026? Users Could Face a Shock of Up to 20%. Know What Morgan Stanley’s Report Says?

If you thought the news of mobile recharge prices increasing was just a rumour and that relief would continue, this news might trouble you a bit. There had been discussions in the market for a long time that the mobile bill bomb might explode only in December 2025, but now the picture has become a little clearer. The shock will come, but after a slight delay.
The latest reports suggest that your pocket will be burdened again in the year 2026. And this increase will not be minor; prices could rise directly by 16 to 20 percent.
A new report by Morgan Stanley has stirred up the telecom sector. The gist of this report is that Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are preparing to increase the prices of their 4G and 5G plans next year. Companies want their revenue (technically called ARPU or Average Revenue Per User) to increase.
In simple terms, the plan you are using today will cost you more in 2026. Companies might now force customers to spend more by discontinuing cheaper plans or offering benefits like OTT (Over-The-Top) only in expensive plans.
Now the question arises, when prices increase, who will benefit the most – Jio or Airtel?
Experts believe that Bharti Airtel might win this race. History shows that whenever prices have increased, Airtel's profits and revenue have been better compared to other operators. Airtel has more premium customers who are willing to pay a little extra for good service.
On the other hand, Vodafone Idea's (Vi) strategy is clear: "you first, then us." Vi's CEO, Abhijit Kishore, has also indicated that they will first observe the moves of the major players (Jio and Airtel) before increasing their prices.
Companies are not increasing prices without reason; they have their own arguments. Airtel's Vice Chairman, Gopal Vittal, states that data and calling rates in India are the lowest in the world. He believes that increasing revenue is crucial to keep the industry alive and strengthen the 5G network.
History is repeating itself; this is not the first time. If we look at the past few years, telecom companies have set a pattern.
|Year
|Price/Bill Increase
|2019
|15% to 50% increase
|2021
|20% to 25% increase
|2024
|10% to 20% increase
Now, the same story is expected to be repeated in 2026. Experts were initially estimating a 15% increase, but now it seems the shock could be much sharper (up to 20%).
This directly means that you will have to make a little more room in your monthly budget for mobile expenses. According to the report, companies aim to increase the average revenue per customer to ₹370 to ₹390 by 2032. This means cheap data is now a thing of the past.
