Smartphone Camera Hacks: Beyond Selfies, 6 Smart Ways to Simplify Your Life

It often happens that the remote for the TV or AC stops working. We don't understand if the cells are dead or if the remote itself is faulty. The easiest way to check this is on your phone. Just turn on your phone's camera and point it at the front of the remote (where the small light is) and press any button. If you see a blue or purple light emitting from the remote on the camera screen, then understand that the remote is fine, and only the cells need to be replaced.