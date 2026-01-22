22 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

How to Check a Second-Hand Phone in 1 Minute: Is it Stolen or Faulty?

Are you thinking of buying a second-hand phone? What if it's stolen or faulty? Learn to identify it in just 1 minute.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

How to Check Second Hand Phone

How to Check Second Hand Phone (Image: Gemini)

Everyone wants to buy a new smartphone, but budget constraints often get in the way. In such a situation, buying a second-hand or used phone seems like a sensible decision. But wait... stolen phones or phones with internal defects are also being sold openly in the market. If you buy a phone without proper inspection, your money could be lost, and you might even get into legal trouble.

Don't panic; you don't need to take the phone to a mechanic when buying a used one. Just follow these two simple methods, and the complete history of the phone will be revealed to you.

Is it a Stolen Phone? Here's How to Find Out

First, it's crucial to ensure that the phone you are buying is not blacklisted or stolen in police records. For this, the Indian government's KYM (Know Your Mobile) service is the best option.

What to Do?

  • Open the dialer on the phone and type *#06#. A 15-digit IMEI number will appear on the screen. Note it down or copy it somewhere.
  • Now, go to your phone's message box. Type a new message: KYM <give a space> followed by your 15-digit IMEI number. (Remember, a space after typing KYM is essential).
  • Send this message to 14422.

Within a few seconds of sending the message, you will receive a reply. If the phone's status in the reply shows 'Blacklisted' or any other issue, understand that something is amiss. Immediately abandon such a phone.

How is the Phone Internally? Diagnostics Will Tell the Truth

The phone might look pristine from the outside, but its sensor, camera, or speaker might not be functioning correctly. If you are buying a phone from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, or OnePlus, a special feature will help you.

How to Check: Phones from these brands usually have a pre-installed app called Phone Manager (in Vivo, it's called iManager). Open this app. In the top right corner, you will see three dots or a menu. Go there and select the Diagnostics option.

As soon as you activate it, the phone will automatically start testing all its components. Within a few minutes, you will get a report indicating whether the phone's touch screen, camera, battery, and buttons are in working condition.

An Important Note

When buying a used phone, don't just rely on the software. Try charging the phone to see if the battery charges properly. Also, insert a SIM card and make a call to check the voice quality. If the seller provides the original bill for the phone, it is the safest deal.

With a little caution, you can not only save your money but also get a fantastic working phone.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 03:01 pm

News / Technology / How to Check a Second-Hand Phone in 1 Minute: Is it Stolen or Faulty?

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Hackers Can Now Listen to Your Conversations Through Your Earphones with WhisperPair Attack in Just 15 Seconds

Technology

WhatsApp to Introduce New Safety Feature for Children, Preventing Unsolicited Messages from Strangers

MP Police WhatsApp
Technology

Five Reasons Why Buying an AC in Winter is a Smart Decision

Technology

Smartphone Camera Hacks: Beyond Selfies, 6 Smart Ways to Simplify Your Life

Smartphone Camera Hacks for Daily Life
Technology

Five Reasons How Wired Earphones Better Than Expensive Wireless Buds?

Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.