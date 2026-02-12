Ayushman Card 2026 Update: End of Hassle! Card Making Now Easier in Villages

Ayushman Card: Obtaining an Ayushman Card has now become easier than before. The Health Department, expanding its reach at rural and urban levels, has assigned the responsibility of creating cards to ration dealers (Kotedar), Anganwadi ASHA workers, Anganwadi assistants, PHC Sakhi, Community Health Officers (CHO), and pharmacists in rural areas. This aims to make the process of creating Ayushman Cards even simpler. The objective of this decision is to prevent eligible individuals from having to visit health centres repeatedly and to ensure that more and more families can join the scheme, so that every family can benefit from it. For this purpose, a large number of operator IDs have been issued, and selected individuals are also being provided with training.