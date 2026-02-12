12 February 2026,

Technology

Ayushman Card 2026 Update: End of Hassle! Card Making Now Easier in Villages

Ayushman Card 2026 Update: A major update related to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) – Ration shop dealers, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi helpers will now also be able to make cards.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

Ayushman Card 2026

Ayushman Card: Obtaining an Ayushman Card has now become easier than before. The Health Department, expanding its reach at rural and urban levels, has assigned the responsibility of creating cards to ration dealers (Kotedar), Anganwadi ASHA workers, Anganwadi assistants, PHC Sakhi, Community Health Officers (CHO), and pharmacists in rural areas. This aims to make the process of creating Ayushman Cards even simpler. The objective of this decision is to prevent eligible individuals from having to visit health centres repeatedly and to ensure that more and more families can join the scheme, so that every family can benefit from it. For this purpose, a large number of operator IDs have been issued, and selected individuals are also being provided with training.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2026: Facility of Free Treatment up to ₹5 Lakh

Under this scheme, every eligible family receives cashless treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh annually at designated government and private hospitals. An individual Ayushman Card is created for each member of the family, which directly facilitates treatment at the hospital during medical emergencies, preventing poor families from facing difficulties.

Ayushman Bharat Benefits: Who Will Benefit?

Antyodaya cardholders and those with pink and red ration cards below the poverty line (BPL) are eligible for this scheme. Additionally, senior citizens above 70 years of age, employees of the Uttar Pradesh state, and other ration cardholders can also check their eligibility online. Eligible individuals can now contact their nearest Kotedar or ASHA worker to register for an Ayushman Card.

Ayushman Card At Home: How to Make an Ayushman Card from Home

If you wish to apply for the card from home, download the Ayushman App. Log in using your mobile number. Then, select the PMJAY scheme, and fill in your state and district. Upon entering your Aadhaar number, a list of your family members will be displayed. Those whose cards have not yet been made can complete the application by completing OTP-based e-KYC and uploading a photo. After verification, the card can be downloaded.

Ayushman Card Documents: Required Documents?

The card can be made with the following documents:
Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Mobile Number, and a Passport-sized photograph are mandatory. Possessing an e-Shram or Shramik Card helps in easily proving eligibility.

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 11:02 am

