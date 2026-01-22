Hackers Can Now Listen to Your Conversations Through Your Earphones with WhisperPair Attack in Just 15 Seconds

Image: Freepik
Just as technology makes our lives easier, it also presents subtle challenges. Until recently, we only feared phone hacking, but now even the wireless earbuds and headphones worn in our ears are not safe. Cyber security researchers have recently discovered a vulnerability that could put millions of people's privacy at risk.
This new threat has been named the WhisperPair attack. The most concerning aspect is that it doesn't just affect minor brands, but could potentially impact headphones from major companies like OnePlus, Sony, JBL, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Marshall. This means if you are a fan of these brands, this news serves as a major alert for you.
Researchers from KU Leuven University in Belgium have confirmed this threat. Experts state that whether you are walking on the street or listening to music on the metro, a hacker can infiltrate your device from a distance of approximately 50 feet. Alarmingly, the entire process takes less than 15 seconds.
Once a hacker hijacks your device, they essentially gain control of the headphones. They can not only stop your music but also silently activate your headphone's microphone to eavesdrop on conversations around you. Furthermore, it becomes easy for them to track your location and play their preferred audio clips directly into your ears.
Surprisingly, hackers have weaponised Google's Fast Pair feature. This feature was designed to allow quick connection of Bluetooth devices to Android phones, but it has now become a 'backdoor' for hackers. According to research, the threat extends not only to Android users but also to iPhone users.
While the threat is significant, a little caution can protect you from this digital espionage.
Control Your Bluetooth: Turn off your phone's Bluetooth when not in use. The habit of keeping it always on is akin to inviting hackers.
Reject Unknown Requests: If you suddenly receive a message on your phone to connect to an unknown device, reject it immediately.
Stay Updated: Companies often release software updates (firmware) to address such threats. Check your headphone's app to see if any new updates are available.
Be Cautious in Crowds: Avoid pairing new headphones in public places.
In the digital world, our privacy is no longer limited to just a password. It's time we become as serious about the security of our smallest gadgets as we are about our bank accounts.
