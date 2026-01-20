20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Five Reasons Why Buying an AC in Winter is a Smart Decision

Buying an AC in winter is not just about saving money, but a smart investment. Learn how modern ACs also work as heaters in winter and why shopping in the off-season is a profitable deal for you.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Image: Freepik

Imagine, when it is bitterly cold outside, fog has descended, and people are looking for quilts or room heaters, who would think of buying an air conditioner (AC)? It might sound a bit strange, but it is actually a very wise investment. A smart buyer always takes advantage of the off-season. When the market is less crowded, there is a plethora of offers and facilities.

If you also want to prepare yourself for the upcoming summer, then know the 5 solid reasons why buying an AC in winter is beneficial for both your pocket and peace of mind.

1. Big relief for your pocket

This is a simple market rule: the lower the demand for something, the lower its price will be. In summer, when the mercury crosses 45 degrees Celsius, AC prices skyrocket. Conversely, in winter, shopkeepers offer heavy discounts, attractive exchange bonuses, and extra cashback offers to clear their old stock. At this time, you can bring home a premium 5-star inverter AC at a much lower price.

2. No rush for installation

While you can get an AC during the peak summer season, the technicians who install them have no time to breathe. As a result, you have to wait for the fitting, and often the fitting is not done correctly due to haste. In winter, the same expert team comes to your home peacefully. They calmly check the intricacies of piping, gas, and drainage, eliminating the fear of future problems like gas leakage.

3. No need for a heater either

Technology has changed these days. Many hot and cold ACs are available in the market that feature heat pump technology. They not only cool the room in summer but also work efficiently as heaters in winter. They operate on a reverse cycle, drawing heat from the outside air to warm the room. If you buy such a model now, you won't need to buy a separate heater.

4. Freedom from dampness and humidity

During winter days, we often keep the windows and doors of our homes closed. Due to the lack of sunlight, a strange dampness and musty smell start to emanate from inside the house. The AC's dehumidification mode absorbs this excess moisture from the air. This not only keeps your room's air fresh but also reduces the risk of fungus growth on walls and clothes.

5. Make a firm decision, not a hasty one

When intense heat strikes suddenly, we often pick up whatever model is available at the shop without much thought. In such cases, we often end up buying an AC with the wrong tonnage capacity or a low star rating, which later results in a hefty electricity bill. In winter, you have ample time. You can calmly research, compare star ratings, and choose the right model according to your room size.

Important point

In cities like North India, where pollution increases in winter, you can choose ACs with HEPA filters or better air purification systems. Although this is not a complete substitute for an air purifier, it is quite helpful in circulating air and reducing dust and particulate matter (PM 2.5) in closed rooms.

Technology / Five Reasons Why Buying an AC in Winter is a Smart Decision

