WhatsApp to Introduce New Safety Feature for Children, Preventing Unsolicited Messages from Strangers

It is natural to question whether children's privacy will be compromised with the introduction of this feature. The answer is no. WhatsApp has drawn a fine line between security and privacy. Parents will receive reports on how the child is using the app, but they will not be able to access their personal chats or calls. Due to end-to-end encryption, children's messages will remain completely secure. This means you will not be spying on them, but rather safeguarding their online safety.