22 January 2026,

Thursday

WhatsApp to Introduce New Safety Feature for Children, Preventing Unsolicited Messages from Strangers

Now children will not receive messages from strangers! Parents will be able to manage the safety and privacy of their children's accounts from their own phones. Know how this new control will work and what its benefits are.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

MP Police WhatsApp

WhatsApp (Image: Patrika)

In today's era, there is hardly a household without a mobile phone in children's hands. However, along with mobile phones, the dangers of the internet world have also come closer to children. Parents often worry about strangers messaging their children or their children clicking on malicious links. To alleviate these concerns, WhatsApp is now introducing a solution.

Child's Account Will Be Linked to Parents' Phone

WhatsApp is working on a new parental control feature, being referred to as Primary Control. This essentially means that you will be able to link your WhatsApp account to your child's account via a digital link. Once these two accounts are connected, the control over the child's WhatsApp privacy settings will be in the parents' hands.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, these secondary accounts created for children will come with certain restrictions. The biggest relief is that messaging and calling features will be limited only to individuals included in the child's contact list. This means that no unknown person will be able to call or message your child to bother them.

Will Parents Be Able to Read Children's Private Chats?

It is natural to question whether children's privacy will be compromised with the introduction of this feature. The answer is no. WhatsApp has drawn a fine line between security and privacy. Parents will receive reports on how the child is using the app, but they will not be able to access their personal chats or calls. Due to end-to-end encryption, children's messages will remain completely secure. This means you will not be spying on them, but rather safeguarding their online safety.

Currently Undergoing Testing This feature has not been fully launched yet. WhatsApp is rigorously testing it to ensure that when it reaches general users, its interface is easy to use and secure. The company wants to ensure that parents can choose the right privacy settings for their children without any technical hassle.

Overall, this move by WhatsApp is set to bring significant relief to parents who wish to grant their children digital freedom while ensuring their safety. As soon as this feature rolls out, you will be able to determine how safe and controlled your child's digital experience remains.

