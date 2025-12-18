18 December 2025,

Thursday

Technology

Bharat Taxi vs Ola-Uber: What Will Be Different in the Government App? Understand the New System in 5 Points

Will the government app be cheaper than Ola-Uber? Know its 5 big features that will save your pocket before its launch on January 1.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Bharat Taxi vs Ola-Uber

Bharat Taxi vs Ola-Uber (Image: Gemini)

Good news for Delhi residents! While cab services in any city often exhibit similar arbitrary behaviour, drivers asking "Where to?" and then cancelling rides is a common frustration for anyone who uses Ola or Uber. And during office hours, the fares can cause your blood pressure to rise.

However, there's good news: a system is now in place in Delhi to address this issue. Starting January 1, 2026, Bharat Taxi will be launched in the nation's capital. This is not just another app; it's a response to the arbitrary practices of Ola and Uber that we all face daily.

This might lead you to wonder how this government app will differ from the existing ones on our phones. Let's explore the differences between the two in these 5 points:

1. Bharat Taxi Surge Pricing: No Fare Shenanigans

We are all familiar with how Ola and Uber operate. As soon as demand increases, the fare doubles. A single drop of rain can turn a ₹100 trip into ₹300. These companies call it dynamic pricing, but the common person sees it as exploiting their helplessness.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: This is where the government app takes the lead. There's no ambiguity regarding fares. The rates will be fixed. Whether you book during peak hours or late at night, you'll pay the predetermined fare. This means you won't be shocked by the bill at the end of your journey.

Ola and Uber operate on a dynamic pricing model. This means if it's raining or office time, a ₹100 fare can escalate to ₹300.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: According to reports, this app will operate on a fixed fare system. Regardless of rain, traffic, or the time of night, you will pay the fair, predetermined fare. This means your expenses won't suddenly increase.

2. Earning Calculation: Happy Drivers, No Cancellations

Drivers often cancel rides because they feel the earnings are too low. Private apps deduct a commission of 20-25% (sometimes up to 30%) from the fare.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: The game has been changed here. In the Bharat Taxi model, over 80% of the fare will go directly to the driver. When drivers receive their full earnings, they will be more inclined to complete the ride rather than cancel it.

3. One App, All Rides

Sometimes we need an auto-rickshaw, but the app only shows expensive cars. Or we might need a bike taxi.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: This will function as a super-aggregator. With its launch on January 1, you will find options for auto-rickshaws, bikes, and cars all on a single screen. Approximately 56,000 drivers in Delhi have already joined, meaning reduced waiting times for vehicles.

4. No Hidden Charges

With private apps, the bill is often inflated with booking fees, technology fees, or waiting charges.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: As a government initiative, its aim is not profit but convenience. The fare structure will be completely transparent. You will know exactly what you are paying for.

5. A Partner You Can Trust

Dealing with the customer care of private companies is often a difficult task. You might have to send multiple emails for refunds or to register complaints.

What's different with Bharat Taxi: It is expected that due to government oversight, complaints will be resolved more responsibly. This platform is designed to protect the interests of both drivers and passengers.

Should You Switch?

When you head out for work on January 1, be sure to check the fares on both apps. If you can get a ride at a lower price and without any hassle, Bharat Taxi will undoubtedly become a permanent fixture on your mobile.

