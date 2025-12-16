16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Technology

Alexa 2025 Report: This List Will Make You Laugh!

When Amazon unveiled its annual report, Alexa 2025 Unwrapped, it revealed some secrets that will make you burst into laughter. Details are inside.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Amazon Alexa 2025 Report (Image: Freepik)

Remember the last time you asked Alexa or Google something in your home? Perhaps it was about the weather or to play a song. Right? But not everyone in India thinks that way. When Amazon unveiled its annual report, Alexa 2025 Unwrapped, it revealed some secrets that will make you burst into laughter.

The data suggests that we now consider smart speakers not just as devices, but as members of our household with whom we share our deepest secrets and ask the most bizarre questions.

Craze for Crime and Horror Stories

Let's first talk about a surprising shift. It's commonly believed that people listen to music to relax. But this year, for some reason, Indians found enjoyment in being scared.

The report clearly states that in 2025, people spent more time listening to horror stories and crime podcasts than music. This means that in the dead of night, under the blankets, people were listening to "Khooni Monday" and desi crime podcasts. The addiction to suspense is immense.

Concerns about Earnings and Career

It's not that we're just passing time. Indians have also become a bit more serious. On one hand, people are listening to Finshots Daily to understand how to make money from the stock market. On the other hand, young career aspirants are learning business strategies by listening to Raj Shamani. And yes, when their minds were tired of worldly affairs, people turned to the stories of the Mahabharata and the teachings of Sadhguru for peace.

...And the Question That Baffled the Machine?

Now, let's move to the part that will bring a smile to your face. We Indians have an old habit of peeking into others' lives, and this habit hasn't left us even with Alexa. Thousands of people asked Alexa, "Who is Salman Khan's wife?" What could the poor machine reply when the status of Bhaijaan is still unclear?

Besides this, there was a huge curiosity to know the net worth of Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mukesh Ambani. This means, even if our own pockets are empty, we must keep track of others' fortunes.

From Lata Mangeshkar to K-Pop

Our musical taste has been like a mixed vegetable dish. While today's generation grooves to Korean K-Pop (BTS, Blackpink), in moments of solace, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are still remembered. By the way, the most viral song of 2025 was APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, which rocked every party.

This report is certainly fun to read, but it's also an alert. It proves that smart speakers are listening to our every spoken and unspoken word. We have become so dependent on machines that we use voice commands instead of our brains even for simple general knowledge questions.

Anyway, in 2025, Alexa is not just a box in the corner of the house. It has become a member of our family with whom we argue, question, and sometimes even share absurdities. If you haven't listened to any podcasts yet, give it a try; perhaps you'll break your TV-watching habit.

Alexa 2025 Report: This List Will Make You Laugh!

