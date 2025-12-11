YouTube to Launch New Themed Packages, Ending Unnecessary Channel Costs

YouTube TV New Plans 2026: If you are also troubled by the hefty monthly bills of cable or DTH, then this news is for you. Most of us often think, why should I pay for channels I don't even watch? In such a situation, there is some welcome news. YouTube has decided to change the way we watch TV. The company has announced that it is going to revamp its TV service (YouTube TV) at the beginning of 2026, which will benefit viewers' pockets and their preferences.