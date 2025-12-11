11 December 2025,

Thursday

Technology

YouTube to Launch New Themed Packages, Ending Unnecessary Channel Costs

The way you watch YouTube TV is about to change. The company is introducing more than 10 new themed packages, so you won't have to pay for unwanted channels anymore. Read the full story.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Youtube TV New Plans 2026

Youtube TV New Plans 2026 (Image: YT Blog)

YouTube TV New Plans 2026: If you are also troubled by the hefty monthly bills of cable or DTH, then this news is for you. Most of us often think, why should I pay for channels I don't even watch? In such a situation, there is some welcome news. YouTube has decided to change the way we watch TV. The company has announced that it is going to revamp its TV service (YouTube TV) at the beginning of 2026, which will benefit viewers' pockets and their preferences.

What will be the changes in YouTube TV's new plan?

In a blog post released on Wednesday, YouTube stated that instead of imposing a one-size-fits-all plan, it is going to give freedom to viewers. More than 10 new packages will be launched on YouTube TV at the beginning of 2026. These packages will be entirely based on your interests.

Understand it in simple terms – if you only like movies, then get the entertainment pack. If there are children at home, choose the family pack. And if you only want to watch news, then get the news package. In short, this means you will pay only for the content you actually want to watch.

Special Sports Plan for Sports Lovers

In this change, the most attention has been given to sports fans. YouTube is bringing a dedicated sports plan. In this plan, sports lovers will not have to search in different places. It will include all ESPN networks, NBC Sports, FS1, and the new ESPN Unlimited.

Along with this, viewers will also be able to add premium add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone according to their needs. The good news is that even in these new and smaller packages, YouTube TV's excellent features like unlimited recording (DVR) and the ability to watch matches on multiple screens simultaneously will continue to be available.

Will the old plan be discontinued?

The answer is 'no'. If you are among those who like to surf TV and have more than 100 channels, then the existing Base Plan will continue as before. The company's aim is not to eliminate old options but to provide new options to those who are not happy with the existing plans.

YouTube Recap: New Feature is Coming

Along with the announcement of these new plans, YouTube has also launched its first YouTube Recap feature. Just as Spotify tells you which songs you listened to at the end of the year, YouTube will now tell you what kind of videos you watched the most in the past year. According to the company, users in India will start seeing this feature by the end of this week. Overall, the TV viewing experience is set to change significantly in 2025.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 12:16 pm

English News / Technology / YouTube to Launch New Themed Packages, Ending Unnecessary Channel Costs

