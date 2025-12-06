Airtel Discontinues Two Affordable 30-Day Plans, Customers Now Face Higher Costs

Image: Freepik
Airtel Prepaid Plans Update: If you are an Airtel user, there is bad news for you. The company has made changes to its recharge plans. If you are always looking for cheaper options for monthly recharges, this news will come as a shock. This could directly impact your pocket. Let's find out what changes the company has made.
The two plans Airtel has removed are the ₹121 and ₹181 data packs.
₹121 Data Pack: Under this plan, users used to get a total of 6GB of data for 30 days. If a user recharged through the Airtel Thanks App, they would get an additional 2GB of data (total 8GB). This plan will no longer be visible.
₹181 Data Pack: This plan was specifically for OTT lovers. It offered 15GB of data for 30 days along with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium. This has also been discontinued.
Airtel has not only discontinued plans but also changed its strategy. Earlier, the company used to offer extra free data to users as an incentive for recharging through the Airtel Thanks app. However, with the discontinuation of the ₹121 plan, this benefit is also almost gone.
According to reports, people are now accustomed to online recharges, so the company feels there is no longer a need to offer extra data as an incentive. Currently, this extra benefit is only available on the ₹77 data pack.
If you still need a data pack with a 30-day validity, Airtel still has 4 options available.
Currently, Airtel has a total of 11 plans in its data pack list with validity of 1 day, 2 days, 7 days, and 30 days. You can choose from these according to your needs.
