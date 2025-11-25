Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI to make major changes, address and date of birth will not be visible on new card

Aadhaar Card (Image: AI)
Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhaar card has become an integral part of our daily lives today. From banks to passports, school admissions to SIM cards, it is needed everywhere. Almost every household has an Aadhaar card for everyone, from children to the elderly. However, the risk of its misuse is also continuously increasing.
Several cases have been observed in the country where photocopies or numbers of Aadhaar have been misused. To eliminate this fear, UIDAI is now preparing to make significant changes to the Aadhaar card. Let's find out what and when changes are coming to the Aadhaar card.
UIDAI is working on bringing a completely new Aadhaar. The new Aadhaar card will not have detailed information like before. It will not have the address, date of birth, and the 12-digit Aadhaar number. The card will only have your photo and a QR code, which will securely contain essential information that will not be visible to anyone. The aim of this change is to prevent your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.
UIDAI CEO Bhuvanesh Kumar has stated that they plan to implement this change from December. This means that you will no longer need to provide a photocopy of your Aadhaar card at hotels, events, or offices.
It has often been observed that for entry into hotels or events, a photocopy of your Aadhaar card is taken and kept. This can lead to the Aadhaar number and personal information reaching anywhere. This is why UIDAI now wants to reduce offline verification.
Bhuvanesh Kumar says that if the information is printed on the card, people will continue to verify using the old method of taking a copy of the card. Therefore, removing information from the card is the easiest and safest way to protect your privacy.
UIDAI has also recently launched a new Aadhaar app. Through this app, people can update their address, add family members who do not have mobile phones, and change their mobile number using face recognition.
In the future, this app will also be used for entry at many places such as cinema halls, hotels, student verification in colleges, society gates, and other events.
There is still a misconception among people that Aadhaar is proof of many things. In reality, Aadhaar is only proof of your identity. It does not prove your citizenship, nor your date of birth, nor is it considered proof of address.
The Election Commission has also clarified in the Supreme Court that a person's name cannot be added to the voter list solely based on their Aadhaar number. For address proof, documents like passports, electricity bills, or rent agreements are considered valid.
The scope of Aadhaar usage has expanded so much that submitting a photocopy or sharing a digital copy anywhere increases the risk of fraud. The new changes will significantly reduce this risk, as personal information will not be visible on the card.
In simple terms, the Aadhaar card will now prove identity, but your personal information will remain hidden. This is the biggest feature of this change.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending