Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI to make major changes, address and date of birth will not be visible on new card

UIDAI is working on bringing a completely new Aadhaar. The new Aadhaar card will not have detailed information like before. It will not have the address, date of birth, and the 12-digit Aadhaar number. The card will only have your photo and a QR code, which will securely contain essential information that will not be visible to anyone. The aim of this change is to prevent your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.