15 December 2025,

Monday

Technology

India Third Strongest Contender in AI Race, These Countries Lead

AI is advancing rapidly, and its use is also increasing. What is India's position in the AI race? Let's take a look.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

India in AI race

India in AI race (Representational Photo)

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is advancing rapidly. In this era of technology, AI is becoming more advanced with time, and its use is increasing across many sectors. The growing use of AI is also accelerating the global race for it. India has emerged as a strong contender in this AI race. What is India's position in this AI race? Let's find out.

India is the Third Strongest Contender in the AI Race

India is progressing rapidly in the AI sector and has now achieved a significant milestone in this race. According to a recent report from Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy Tool in the United States, India has now become the world's third strongest contender in the AI race. This achievement demonstrates that India is rapidly advancing in this global AI race.

Countries in First and Second Place

According to the recent report from Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy Tool, only the United States of America and China are ahead of India in the AI race. According to this report, the United States has a score of 78.6, China has a score of 36.95, and India has a score of 21.59. This score indicates that India has surpassed many developed countries.

Criteria for Ranking

The criteria for determining the ranking in this AI race include research and development, availability of skilled AI talent, investment and its economic impact, technological infrastructure, public perception, and government policies. All these factors are considered to determine the strength of the AI ecosystem in a country.

AI to Play a Major Role in India's Economy

This AI race ranking indicates that a conducive environment is being created for AI growth in India. There is a large pool of young technical talent, startups are growing rapidly, and the government is also promoting digital and AI-related policies. In the coming times, AI can play a significant role in India's economy, employment, and technological development. This achievement is a strong step towards India's bright AI future.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 01:49 pm

