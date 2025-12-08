Is Your Phone Also a Target for Hackers? Apple and Google Sound Alarm in 150 Countries, Take Immediate Action

Phone Hacking Alert (Image: Gemini AI)
Phone Hacking Alert: Is the smartphone in your hand truly yours? Or is someone controlling it from thousands of miles away? While this question may sound frightening, it is the reality. Two of the world's largest tech companies, Apple and Google, have issued a significant warning. The issue concerns 150 countries where some extremely dangerous spyware is attempting to infiltrate people's phones.
If you believe this only happens to the wealthy or prominent individuals, you should read this report.
Two major warnings in two consecutive days. Recently, on December 2nd, Apple sent an alert message to many of its users, clearly stating that they might be targeted by state-sponsored hackers. Before people could fully process this, Google issued a similar warning the very next day, on December 3rd.
These alerts highlight the magnitude of the threat. This is not ordinary hacking, like someone stealing your Facebook password. This is a very expensive and high-tech espionage attack, specifically designed for such purposes.
Google's investigation has revealed a surprising name: Intellexa. This is a company that manufactures spyware. Reports indicate that even though the US has banned it, its software remains actively used in many countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uzbekistan.
These software are so sophisticated that users remain completely unaware. They silently install themselves on your phone, and then the espionage begins.
Imagine your phone is in your pocket, but its camera and microphone turn on automatically. This is precisely what these spyware do. Once inside your phone, these hackers can listen to your every call, read your messages, view photos in your gallery, and even track your live location.
Experts say that when companies like Apple and Google send warnings, it means they have detected an attack. This renders the hackers' expensive operations futile and exposes them. However, the worrying trend is the proliferation of companies in the espionage market, which pose a significant threat to privacy.
The question now is, can we protect ourselves? The companies have provided some very simple and essential advice.
If you receive such a warning message, do not take it lightly and seek expert advice immediately. Stay vigilant, because in today's digital age, caution is the best defence.
