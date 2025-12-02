Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

What is the Sanchar Saathi App? Why the Government Wants it Installed on Every Phone, and What it Means for You

The government has made the Sanchar Saathi App mandatory for all new smartphones. Learn how this app will block your stolen phone, identify fake SIM cards, and protect you from cyber fraud.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Sanchar Saathi App

Sanchar Saathi App (Image: Sanchar Sathi)

Sanchar Saathi App: If you are planning to buy a new smartphone soon, here is a big piece of news for you. Now you won't have to search the Play Store for the security of your new phone. The Indian government has taken a historic decision regarding mobile security. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app must be pre-installed on every mobile phone sold in India.

Strict Order from the Government to Companies

The government has issued strict instructions to all mobile manufacturing companies such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. According to the order, companies must ensure within the next 90 days that when a customer unboxes a phone, they find this government app pre-installed on the screen. Additionally, companies will have to submit a Compliance Report within 120 days.

The special aspect is that this app will be made an integral part of the system in such a way that it cannot be easily deleted or disabled. Phones currently available for sale in stores will also receive this app through a software update.

What Exactly is the Sanchar Saathi App?

In simple terms, it is your mobile's 'digital security guard'. This facility was launched as a web portal in May 2023. Given its tremendous success, it is now being made mandatory on every phone. This app is directly linked to the government's CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) system, which maintains data of every mobile's IMEI number in the country.

More than 1.14 crore registrations have been done for this app, and it has been downloaded more than 1 crore times from the Google Play Store.

What Will Change for You with the Sanchar Saathi App?

This initiative by the government will make the lives of common mobile users easier and more secure.

End of Worry About Stolen Phones: If your phone is lost or stolen, earlier you had to deal with the police. Now, this app will be pre-installed on the phone. So far, more than 42.14 lakh mobile phones have been blocked through this app, and more than 26.11 lakh lost phones have been traced.

Detect Fake SIMs: Do you know how many SIMs are active on your ID? This app will tell you. So far, about 2.88 crore people have checked this, and out of these, 2.54 crore cases have been resolved (i.e., fake connections have been deactivated).

Check Used Phones: If you are buying a second-hand phone, you can check its IMEI number in the app to see if it is stolen.

International Call Fraud: If you receive a call from an Indian number (+91) but it is actually made from abroad, you can report it on this app. No OTP will be required for this.

Overall, this app is a free security shield provided to you by the government. Now, the power to protect yourself from cyber fraud and mobile theft will be directly in your pocket.

