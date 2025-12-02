Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Geyser Electricity Saving Tips: Keep These 3 Things in Mind to Avoid High Bills This Winter

Want to reduce your electricity bill in winter? Then keep just 3 things in mind while running the geyser, read the news.

Dec 02, 2025

Geyser Safety Tips

Geyser Electricity Saving Tips (Image: Patrika)

Geyser Electricity Saving Tips: With the onset of winter, the tension of electricity bills at home also begins. The biggest reason for this is the water-heating geyser. People often feel that geysers consume a lot of electricity, but experts believe that electricity consumption depends more on how the geyser is used.

If you want to save your pocket from getting lighter this winter, then definitely adopt these 3 easy tips suggested by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and experts.

Set the Right Temperature

The biggest reason for the increase in electricity bills in most homes is the default temperature of the geyser. Often, the geyser's thermostat is set between 70°C and 75°C.

According to experts, it is best to set the geyser temperature between 50°C and 55°C. This is because when water is heated to 70°C, the geyser has to work harder to maintain that temperature, which increases standing loss. Setting the temperature to 55°C not only saves electricity but also provides water warm enough for bathing and reduces the risk of burns.

When to Turn the Geyser On and Off?

A big myth is that keeping the geyser on all day consumes less electricity because the water doesn't need to be heated repeatedly. This method is incorrect. Even if your geyser has an auto-cut feature, the water in the tank gradually loses its heat. The geyser turns on repeatedly to reheat it, which wastes units unnecessarily.

The correct method is to turn on the geyser 15-20 minutes before bathing and turn it off immediately after use. This method has proven to be the most effective in saving electricity.

Consider Standing Loss and Rating

If your geyser is very old or does not have a BEE star rating, it can increase your electricity bill.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), 5-star rated geysers have better puff insulation. This insulation keeps the water hot for a longer time, reducing the need for the geyser to run frequently.

If you are using an old geyser, get it serviced. Limescale accumulated on the heating element takes more time and electricity to heat the water.

To save electricity, you don't need to bathe in cold water. Just set your geyser's temperature to 55°C, run it only when needed, and get your old geyser serviced. With these small changes, you can reduce your winter electricity bill by 20-30%.

