17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Technology

Instagram’s New Feature Will Delight You, Here’s How to Turn it On

Good news for Reels viewers! Instagram's new feature has arrived. The hassle of swiping repeatedly is now over, learn how to turn on this setting on your phone.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Instagram Auto Scroll Feature

Instagram Auto Scroll Feature (Image: Gemini)

Instagram Auto Scroll Feature: Most parts of the country are currently experiencing winter. In such severe cold, all one wants to do is stay under the blanket. However, this is not always possible. Some people have to go to the office, some to school and college, and others have various errands to run. But when we are under the blanket after a tiring day, there's a unique joy in watching Reels.

Here lies a common problem, which you must have experienced too, right? Having to take your hand out of the blanket to swipe the screen repeatedly. Your hands shiver in the cold, but you still have to swipe to watch the next Reel. If you wish to avoid this hassle, rejoice!

Instagram has launched a feature that is set to completely transform your Reels-watching experience. It's called the Auto Scroll Feature.

What is this Auto Scroll Feature?

In simple terms, you won't have to use your thumb anymore to watch the next Reel. Just like videos automatically play one after another on YouTube, the same will now happen with Reels.

As soon as one Reel ends, the next one will automatically appear on your screen. This means you can now place your phone on a table or a stand and enjoy Reels for hours without touching the screen.

When will this Instagram Auto Scroll Feature be useful?

This feature is not just for the lazy; it's a boon for those who multitask.

  • In Winter: When you don't feel like taking your hands out of your pockets or blanket.
  • While Eating: When your hands are messy and you don't want to dirty the screen.
  • While Working: When you want entertainment on the side but cannot constantly touch your phone.

How to Turn on Auto Scroll on Instagram Android: How to enable it?

The interesting part is that although this feature has arrived in the app, it is not enabled by default. You will have to activate it yourself. The method is very simple; you can turn on this feature by following the steps below.

  • Update the App: First, go to the Google Play Store or App Store and check if your Instagram is updated.
  • Play a Reel: Open the app and start watching any Reel.
  • Find the Three Dots: On the right side of the Reel, where the like and share buttons are, you will see three dots. Tap on them.
  • Turn on Settings: As soon as the menu opens, you will see the Auto Scroll option. Just turn it on.

Once enabled, your Instagram will now be hands-free. If it doesn't work even after turning it on, try closing the app completely and reopening it; it should then start working.

17 Dec 2025 01:15 pm

English News / Technology / Instagram's New Feature Will Delight You, Here's How to Turn it On

