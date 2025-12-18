OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Image 1.5: A Deep Dive into the New AI Editing Suite

ChatGPT Images 1.5 (Image: AI)
ChatGPT Images 1.5: The race in technology seems never-ending. Just recently, Google provided an update to its Gemini AI tool (Nano Banana), introducing some impressive features for photo editing. In a similar vein, OpenAI has responded by unveiling its new model to the world.
It is worth noting that the way the company's CEO, Sam Altman, demonstrated it, caused a stir on the internet.
It is often observed that tech companies make a big fuss when they launch an update. However, Altman did not do so for this feature. He shared a picture of himself on his official X handle, dressed as a firefighter, posing with a December calendar.
For your information, this picture is not real but was created using this new tool. He demonstrated how you can convert your normal photo into a 3D glam doll, a child's soft toy, or a funny sketch.
Now, let us tell you about the feature that is truly useful. Previously, users had to struggle quite a bit to get ChatGPT to edit photos, and the unsatisfactory results would further dampen their mood. If you asked to change the colour of a shirt, it would alter the entire picture. But this will not happen with this new update.
Similar to the Nano Banana tool, ChatGPT can now make changes to any part of a photo. Additionally, you can add new elements to a photo or remove unwanted objects from the background. The company claims that this new model understands your language with much greater nuance now.
Sam Altman also mentioned another feature (Photo Restoration) that might resonate with many people. With the help of this feature, blurry or torn pictures/photos can be digitally renewed and clarified.
Not only that, but it will also act as a digital stylist for you. If you are confused about what to wear, you can upload your photo to ChatGPT and ask for suggestions on matching outfits.
A typical user who does not have much knowledge about prompting often hesitates to use such tools. However, with the advent of this feature, OpenAI has also reduced this hassle. In ChatGPT's 'Images' section, you will find pre-made styles that you can use.
ChatGPT vs Google Gemini: Overall, OpenAI has made it clear that it will not let Google race alone in the world of images. This update has started rolling out, meaning it will be on your screen soon.
