Shubman Gill's Form Questioned by Veteran, Cites Pressure and Samson-like Attempts

Chopra said, "The way Gill got out in Cuttack, hitting a four on the first ball and then trying to hit big on the next, it doesn't match his nature." He explained that Sanju Samson was opening in place of Gill, who used to score runs at a strike rate of around 175.

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Shubman Gill, India vs South Africa T20: India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was dismissed early in the first T20 match between India and South Africa in Cuttack. While the first ball from Lungi Ngidi edged off his bat for a boundary to third man, on the very next ball, Gill stepped out of his crease attempting a big shot. The ball didn't connect properly and went straight into the hands of Marco Jansen at mid-on.

Gill's Dismissal in Cuttack Was Not His Natural Style

Typically, Gill does not bat in this manner; his approach was quite different from the conventional T20 style. Whether playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or for India, Gill usually shows patience at the start of his innings, takes his time, and then accelerates as the innings progresses. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra discussed this change extensively on his YouTube channel. He explained why Gill might be playing this way, stating it's not his natural style. According to Chopra, Gill is perhaps under pressure and trying to play big shots early.

Gill is Copying Sanju Samson's Style

Chopra said, "The way Gill got out in Cuttack, a boundary off the first ball and then trying to hit aggressively on the next, doesn't match his nature." He reasoned that Sanju Samson was opening before Gill and used to score at a strike rate of around 175, having hit three centuries. Samson also got out early, but his aggression and record couldn't be ignored. Gill is perhaps under pressure to emulate that style, as he has replaced Samson, and this is a constant topic of discussion. Chopra also pointed out that Gill's dismissal was similar to how Samson used to get out.

Gill Being Trolled on Social Media

Chopra further added that India's recent strategy has been to post huge scores like 250-275, which puts extra pressure on Gill. He is under dual pressure: one to play like Samson and the other to score quickly for the team's big totals. However, Chopra advised giving Gill some time. He recalled that this was Gill's first competitive match after a neck injury at Eden Gardens, so he might appear a bit 'undercooked'. While there might be harsh reactions on social media, it needs to be understood. Nevertheless, social media doesn't easily accept such explanations.

10 Dec 2025 02:41 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shubman Gill's Form Questioned by Veteran, Cites Pressure and Samson-like Attempts

