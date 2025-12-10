Shubman Gill's Form Questioned by Veteran, Cites Pressure and Samson-like Attempts

Chopra said, "The way Gill got out in Cuttack, a boundary off the first ball and then trying to hit aggressively on the next, doesn't match his nature." He reasoned that Sanju Samson was opening before Gill and used to score at a strike rate of around 175, having hit three centuries. Samson also got out early, but his aggression and record couldn't be ignored. Gill is perhaps under pressure to emulate that style, as he has replaced Samson, and this is a constant topic of discussion. Chopra also pointed out that Gill's dismissal was similar to how Samson used to get out.