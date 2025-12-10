IPL Auction 2026: Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan to be the first to go under the hammer! Know this IPL rule

A total of 1355 players had registered for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Out of these, 1005 players have now been removed. The BCCI has shortlisted 350 names. Among these 350 players, there are 16 Indian and 96 foreign capped players. If we talk about uncapped players, there are 224 Indian players and 14 foreign players. Out of these 350 players, 40 players have a base price of ₹2 crore. In this auction, 10 teams need to fill a total of 77 slots, of which 31 slots are for foreign players.