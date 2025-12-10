10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Second T20 match to be played in Mullanpur, these stadium stats will blow your mind

A total of 11 IPL matches have been played in Mullanpur. Out of these, six matches have been won by the team batting first. Five matches have been won by the team batting second. The highest team total at this ground belongs to Jammu and Kashmir (238/2), which they scored against Arunachal Pradesh. In the IPL, Mumbai had scored 228 runs against Gujarat.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: The second match of the five-match T20 series between India and South Africa will be played tomorrow in Mullanpur. This is the first time an international T20 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. However, this ground is the home ground of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mullanpur Stadium Record

A total of 11 IPL matches have been played in Mullanpur so far. Out of these, six matches have been won by the team batting first. Five matches have been won by the team batting second. The team that wins the toss has won the match seven times, while the team that loses the toss has won four matches. The highest team total at this venue is 238/2 by Jammu and Kashmir against Arunachal Pradesh. In the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 228 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) here.

Women's Team Has Played Two International Matches

The lowest total at this ground was recorded by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season when the team was bowled out for 95 while chasing a target of 112 set by Punjab Kings. In domestic cricket, Meghalaya was all out for just 53 runs against Haryana. Runs are scored at a run rate of 8.80 at this venue, with the average first innings score being 169 runs. Apart from the IPL, the women's cricket team has played two ODI matches at Mullanpur. Neither of these matches were high-scoring.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium IPL Record































































StatisticsDetails
Total Matches Played11
Matches Won Batting First6 (54.55%)
Matches Won Chasing5 (45.45%)
Matches Won After Winning Toss7 (63.64%)
Matches Won After Losing Toss4 (36.36%)
Matches Without Result0 (0.00%)
Best Individual Innings103 – Priyansh Arya(Punjab Kings) (08/04/2025, vs CSK)
Best Bowling Figures4/28 – Yuzvendra Chahal(Punjab Kings) (15/04/2025, vs KKR)
Highest Team Score228/5 – Mumbai Indians (30/05/2025, vs GT)
Lowest Team Score95 – Kolkata Knight Riders (15/04/2025, vs Punjab Kings)
Average Runs Per Wicket23.35
Average Runs Per Over8.80
Average First Batting Score169

India Leads the Series 1-0

India registered a record 101-run victory in the first match played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The South African team, chasing a target of 176 runs, was bundled out for just 74. This is South Africa's lowest score against any team in the T20 format. The African team could only face 12.3 overs in the match played on Tuesday. This was the sixth time in T20 history that the team failed to reach the 100-run mark. Previously, the South African team was all out for 87 runs in 16.5 overs in a T20 match against India in Rajkot on June 17, 2022.

Updated on:

10 Dec 2025 12:45 pm

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 12:44 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs South Africa: Second T20 match to be played in Mullanpur, these stadium stats will blow your mind

