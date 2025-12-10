India vs South Africa: Second T20 match to be played in Mullanpur, these stadium stats will blow your mind

A total of 11 IPL matches have been played in Mullanpur so far. Out of these, six matches have been won by the team batting first. Five matches have been won by the team batting second. The team that wins the toss has won the match seven times, while the team that loses the toss has won four matches. The highest team total at this venue is 238/2 by Jammu and Kashmir against Arunachal Pradesh. In the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 228 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) here.