Ashish Nehra on Indian Opening Pair: ‘You can drop Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill…’

In the first two T20 matches against South Africa, Gill could only manage to stay at the crease for three balls. In Cuttack, he was dismissed after scoring just 4 runs off two balls, while in Mullanpur, he returned to the pavilion after scoring a duck on the very first ball. Gill now seems to be under pressure. If he fails to capitalize on the upcoming opportunities, he might be excluded from the plans for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra has supported Gill, stating that patience is needed at this time.