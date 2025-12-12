Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 171 as India Post 433/6 in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: IANS)
IND U19 vs UAE U19: In the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, India, after losing the toss and batting first, delivered a spectacular performance. Captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for 4 runs in the third over of the match, but thereafter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took charge. He batted aggressively, scoring a massive 171 runs. Additionally, Aarav George and Vihaan Malhotra also played brilliant innings, contributing useful scores of 69 runs each. Thanks to these innings, Team India posted a total of 433 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs.
Earlier, UAE had won the toss and opted to bowl. Ayush Mhatre, who performed exceptionally in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) opened the innings. In the third over, Mhatre was out for 4 runs off 11 balls. After this, Vaibhav was joined by Aarav George. The pair forged a partnership of 212 runs for the second wicket. During this period, Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 56 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 171 runs off 95 deliveries, hitting 14 sixes and 9 fours in his innings. Aarav George was out after scoring 69 runs.
After the departure of both batsmen, Vihaan Malhotra played a knock of 69 runs. Following him, Vedant Trivedi scored 38, Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 32 off 17 balls, and Kanishk Chauhan contributed 28 runs off 12 balls, including 3 sixes and 1 four. For UAE, Yug Sharma and Udhish Suri picked up 2 wickets each. Additionally, Sailan D'Souza and Yayin Rai also took one wicket apiece.
Team India's next encounter will be against Pakistan. Both teams will face each other on December 14. In the final group stage match, Team India will compete against Malaysia. A total of 8 teams are participating in this tournament, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending