Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 171 as India Post 433/6 in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Earlier, UAE had won the toss and opted to bowl. Ayush Mhatre, who performed exceptionally in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) opened the innings. In the third over, Mhatre was out for 4 runs off 11 balls. After this, Vaibhav was joined by Aarav George. The pair forged a partnership of 212 runs for the second wicket. During this period, Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 56 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 171 runs off 95 deliveries, hitting 14 sixes and 9 fours in his innings. Aarav George was out after scoring 69 runs.