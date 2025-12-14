14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Pakistan Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First; Overs Reduced Due to Rain

A match is being played today between India and Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. The toss was delayed by about an hour due to rain. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

India vs Pakistan

Image: (X@/ACCMedia1)

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 was scheduled to take place today, Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. However, rain caused a delay in the toss. The toss eventually took place after a delay of about an hour, and Pakistan won it, opting to bowl first. Due to the rain, two overs have been reduced from the match, meaning both innings will be 49 overs each. It is noteworthy that the Indian team defeated the UAE by 234 runs in their first match, while Pakistan thrashed Malaysia by 297 runs in theirs. Both teams will now be looking for their second victory.

India Holds the Edge

When considering the head-to-head record between the India Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 teams, a total of 26 matches have been played so far. Pakistan has won 11 of these encounters, while the Indian team has emerged victorious in 14 matches. One match ended in a no result. Thus, the Indian team appears to have the upper hand.

India's Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaradhya Shukla, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (Wicketkeeper), Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Dipesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel.

Pakistan's Playing XI

Usman Khan, Sameer Minhaz, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousuf (Captain), Hamza Zahoor (Wicketkeeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Naqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket News

Cricket news in Hindi

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 12:43 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Pakistan Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First; Overs Reduced Due to Rain

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Despite stellar performances, ICC rule prevents Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion in Team India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Cricket News

Ashish Nehra on Indian Opening Pair: ‘You can drop Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill…’

Ashish Nehra on Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 171 as India Post 433/6 in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Cricket News

IND vs SA: After defeating India, Captain Markram says this about Mullanpur pitch

Aiden Markram
Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre to Smash Pakistani Bowlers, India-Pakistan Match to be Played on This Day

IND vs PAK
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.