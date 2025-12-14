India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Pakistan Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First; Overs Reduced Due to Rain

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 was scheduled to take place today, Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. However, rain caused a delay in the toss. The toss eventually took place after a delay of about an hour, and Pakistan won it, opting to bowl first. Due to the rain, two overs have been reduced from the match, meaning both innings will be 49 overs each. It is noteworthy that the Indian team defeated the UAE by 234 runs in their first match, while Pakistan thrashed Malaysia by 297 runs in theirs. Both teams will now be looking for their second victory.