1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested over corruption allegations

Arjuna Ranatunga set to be arrested: News is coming from Sri Lanka that former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga may be arrested. A court has been informed that Sri Lankan authorities are planning to arrest Ranatunga on corruption charges during his tenure as Petroleum Minister. According to an anti-corruption watchdog, Ranatunga and his brother are accused of altering the process for awarding long-term oil purchase contracts and making spot purchases at inflated prices. It is noteworthy that 62-year-old Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to the title by defeating Australia in the 1996 Cricket World Cup final.
According to media reports, the commission investigating bribery or corruption allegations informed the court that 27 purchases resulted in a total loss of 800 million rupees to the state. At the time the deals were made in 2017, this amount was slightly more than 5 million dollars. This case involving the Ranatunga brothers is part of a larger crackdown initiated by the government of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following promises to take action against corruption.
The commission informed Colombo Magistrate Asanga Bodaragama that Ranatunga is currently abroad and will be arrested upon his return. His elder brother, Dhammika Ranatunga, was arrested on Monday. However, he was later released on bail. It is worth mentioning that Dhammika was the Chairman of the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation at that time. The magistrate has now imposed a travel ban on Dhammika. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for March 13.
Meanwhile, another of his brothers, former Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, was arrested last month in an insurance fraud case. That case is still pending. Prasanna was previously convicted in June 2022 on charges of extorting money from a businessman and is currently serving a two-year suspended jail sentence.
