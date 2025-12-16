1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested over corruption allegations

Arjuna Ranatunga set to be arrested: News is coming from Sri Lanka that former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga may be arrested. A court has been informed that Sri Lankan authorities are planning to arrest Ranatunga on corruption charges during his tenure as Petroleum Minister. According to an anti-corruption watchdog, Ranatunga and his brother are accused of altering the process for awarding long-term oil purchase contracts and making spot purchases at inflated prices. It is noteworthy that 62-year-old Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to the title by defeating Australia in the 1996 Cricket World Cup final.