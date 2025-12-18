IPL 2026: Why MS Dhoni might not feature in playing XI

MS Dhoni, Indian Premier League 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction concluded on Tuesday. In this auction, all teams have finalised their squads, clearly outlining their preparations for the future. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also adopted a different approach this season, participating in the auction with a new strategy. While the Chennai team is known for including experienced players, this time they have invested in young talent. In this auction, Chennai purchased wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik Sharma for ₹14.20 crore. With this acquisition, the team now has four wicketkeeper-batsmen, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The question now arises: will Dhoni play only as an impact player in his final IPL season, being excluded from the playing XI?