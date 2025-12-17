Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credit: IANS)
Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted to hospital: A Super League match between Rajasthan and Mumbai was played in Pune on Tuesday as part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After this match, Yashasvi Jaiswal complained of severe abdominal pain and was immediately admitted to the hospital. According to reports, he is undergoing treatment and has been advised to rest with continuous medication.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Jaiswal experienced sudden severe abdominal pain after the match and was immediately taken to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for medical examination. Doctors diagnosed him with acute gastroenteritis, after which Yashasvi was given intravenous medication. An ultrasound and CT scan were also conducted as a precautionary measure. He has been advised to rest with continuous medication.
It is worth noting that despite feeling unwell, Jaiswal came onto the field in the evening and opened the batting for Mumbai. He clearly looked uncomfortable at the crease. He scored 15 runs off 16 balls as Mumbai chased a challenging target of 217 runs. In this exciting match, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's explosive 73 off 22 balls guided Mumbai to a three-wicket victory.
According to reports, Jaiswal was suffering from abdominal cramps during the match, and the pain intensified after the match, requiring immediate medical attention. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued any official update on his condition, but more information is expected today.
Yashasvi has scored 145 runs in three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at a strike rate of 168.6. He had smashed a brilliant century against Haryana to help Mumbai chase down 235. Following this, he played an impressive ODI series against South Africa, scoring 156 runs in three matches. With no international commitments currently and not being part of India's current T20i setup, Jaiswal is expected to have ample time for recovery.
