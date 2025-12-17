Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Yashasvi has scored 145 runs in three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at a strike rate of 168.6. He had smashed a brilliant century against Haryana to help Mumbai chase down 235. Following this, he played an impressive ODI series against South Africa, scoring 156 runs in three matches. With no international commitments currently and not being part of India's current T20i setup, Jaiswal is expected to have ample time for recovery.