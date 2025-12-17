17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Indian star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been admitted to the hospital due to a sudden deterioration in his health. It is being reported that he complained of severe stomach pain after a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal admits hospital

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credit: IANS)

Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted to hospital: A Super League match between Rajasthan and Mumbai was played in Pune on Tuesday as part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After this match, Yashasvi Jaiswal complained of severe abdominal pain and was immediately admitted to the hospital. According to reports, he is undergoing treatment and has been advised to rest with continuous medication.

Ultrasound and CT scan also conducted

According to a report in The Indian Express, Jaiswal experienced sudden severe abdominal pain after the match and was immediately taken to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for medical examination. Doctors diagnosed him with acute gastroenteritis, after which Yashasvi was given intravenous medication. An ultrasound and CT scan were also conducted as a precautionary measure. He has been advised to rest with continuous medication.

Jaiswal looked uncomfortable at the crease

It is worth noting that despite feeling unwell, Jaiswal came onto the field in the evening and opened the batting for Mumbai. He clearly looked uncomfortable at the crease. He scored 15 runs off 16 balls as Mumbai chased a challenging target of 217 runs. In this exciting match, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's explosive 73 off 22 balls guided Mumbai to a three-wicket victory.

Awaiting an update from BCCI

According to reports, Jaiswal was suffering from abdominal cramps during the match, and the pain intensified after the match, requiring immediate medical attention. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued any official update on his condition, but more information is expected today.

Plenty of time for recovery

Yashasvi has scored 145 runs in three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at a strike rate of 168.6. He had smashed a brilliant century against Haryana to help Mumbai chase down 235. Following this, he played an impressive ODI series against South Africa, scoring 156 runs in three matches. With no international commitments currently and not being part of India's current T20i setup, Jaiswal is expected to have ample time for recovery.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 12:21 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Dominate or Bowlers Shine Today? Read Ekana's Pitch Report Here

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report
Cricket News

IPL History: The World's Biggest T20 League Was Born After a Rebellion, Once Ignored by the BCCI

How IPL start in India
Cricket News

1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested over corruption allegations

Arjuna Ranatunga set to be arrested
Cricket News

After terror attack in Australia, Babar Azam and other players allowed to use phones

Bondi Beach Shooting
Cricket News

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Pakistan Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First; Overs Reduced Due to Rain

India vs Pakistan
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.