17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Dominate or Bowlers Shine Today? Read Ekana's Pitch Report Here

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report: The fourth T20 match between India and South Africa will be played today, December 17, at the Ekana Stadium. Before this match, read the Ekana pitch report and the weather conditions in Lucknow here.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (Photo source: X @BCCI)

Ind vs SA 4th T20 Pitch and Weather Report: The fourth match of the five-match T20 series between India and South Africa will be played today, Wednesday, December 17, in Lucknow.

South Africa will aim to make a comeback in the series, while Team India will look to secure an unassailable lead. In the previous match, Indian bowlers dominated, restricting the Proteas to just 117 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana all took 2 wickets each. Axar Patel has been ruled out of the series due to illness. There is also no update on Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable for the third match due to personal reasons.

Today's match will see batsmen dominate, or will the bowlers wreak havoc? Read the Ekana pitch report and Lucknow's weather forecast before the match.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

Speaking of the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, it has historically offered assistance to both batsmen and fast bowlers at the start of the match. Gradually, the wicket tends to slow down, and spinners become crucial. Dew is a significant factor in the final month of the year here. Therefore, teams winning the toss prefer to bowl first.

Lucknow Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow today during the match is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius in the morning, rising to about 21 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, and dropping to approximately 12 degrees Celsius in the evening. The weather is expected to be quite hazy during the match. The air quality will be poor, as is being observed in most parts of India.

Indian Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Squad

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Bartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Luthho Sipamla, and Kwena Maphaka.

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Dominate or Bowlers Shine Today? Read Ekana's Pitch Report Here

