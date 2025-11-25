Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Chittorgarh

Rajasthan: Four districts get stone park boost, industry spreads wings; new jobs emerge

Stone parks are proposed in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, along with Kota, Bundi, and Dausa districts. This will not only boost the stone industry but also provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Chittorgarh

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

A stone park will be built in Sankaria village of Nimbahera, Patrika photo

Chittorgarh: Good news for the people of the district. A Stone Park is to be constructed soon in Sankariya, a revenue village in Nimbahera. The Stone Park will be built on approximately 9 hectares. RIICO has deposited approximately ₹7 crore in the Nimbahera Municipal Council. Now, after taking possession of the land, a map and other plans will be prepared. The construction of the Stone Park will boost the Nimbahera stone industry, and increased investment will also provide employment to the local people. Stone Park projects are also proposed in Dausa, Bundi, and Kota districts, in addition to Chittorgarh.

Government Budget Announcement

The state government had announced the construction of a Stone Park in Chittorgarh district in the budget for 2025-26. Following this, officials from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) and district administration inspected the land in Sankariya, a revenue village in Nimbahera, and found it suitable for the Stone Park. A proposal for land allotment was then prepared and sent to the government. The government approved the proposal and sent it to the Directorate of Local Bodies Department. On the instructions of the Local Bodies Department, a demand note of ₹6,99,78,960 was issued by the Nimbahera Municipal Council to RIICO for the allotment of land for the Stone Park.

The demand amount has been deposited by RIICO to the Nimbahera Municipal Council. Now, the Municipal Council will issue a lease to RIICO, after which RIICO will take possession of the allotted land. RIICO will conduct surveys and other planning activities on the said land and send them to its headquarters. Upon approval of the development proposal from there, plots will be demarcated. Subsequently, the process of auctioning the plots will commence.



Over 150 Processing Units in Nimbahera

There is an industrial area of RIICO in Nimbahera, which houses over 150 industries. Most of these are processing units for Nimbahera stone, which is extracted locally. The situation is such that most of the plots in the RIICO industrial area have been sold, yet demand persists. In such a scenario, the construction of the Stone Park will lead to the establishment of new industries and promote the sector.

Stone Parks Also Being Developed Here

  • Bundi: A Stone Park is being developed in Kanchwal village over an area of 47.07 hectares.
  • Dausa: A Stone Park has been established in Sikandra. Its process is ongoing.
  • Kota: Action is also underway to build a Stone Park in Mandana.

Nine Hectares Allocated Out of 11.54 Hectares

Out of the total land of 11.54 hectares in survey number 654 of revenue village Sankariya, 9 hectares have been allocated for the Stone Park. After the auction of this land, stone processing plants and other facilities will be set up here. This will facilitate the establishment of new industries and increase employment opportunities.

Demand at National and International Levels

Nimbahera stone is used in the manufacturing of cement, flooring, and decorative items. Nimbahera stone is supplied across India, with the highest demand in Gujarat. According to experts, this stone is also exported to countries such as America, UK, Australia, Germany, and France. Due to its abundance of limestone, several cement plants are located in Nimbahera. It is also used as a primary raw material for cement production.

Demand Amount Deposited in Municipal Council

Land measuring 9 hectares has been allocated in Sankariya, a revenue village of Nimbahera, for the construction of a Stone Park. The demand of approximately ₹7 crore from the Municipal Council has been deposited. Now, after taking possession of the land, planning and other activities will be carried out. Following this, the auction of plots will take place.
Sandeep Panwar, Regional Manager, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited, Chittorgarh

