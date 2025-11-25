Rajasthan: Four districts get stone park boost, industry spreads wings; new jobs emerge

The state government had announced the construction of a Stone Park in Chittorgarh district in the budget for 2025-26. Following this, officials from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) and district administration inspected the land in Sankariya, a revenue village in Nimbahera, and found it suitable for the Stone Park. A proposal for land allotment was then prepared and sent to the government. The government approved the proposal and sent it to the Directorate of Local Bodies Department. On the instructions of the Local Bodies Department, a demand note of ₹6,99,78,960 was issued by the Nimbahera Municipal Council to RIICO for the allotment of land for the Stone Park.