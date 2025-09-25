Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Harda

Madhya Pradesh News: Stray Cattle on Roads to Result in FIRs

MP News: Cattle owners who let their animals roam freely on roads will now face the consequences. The municipal corporations will identify the owners and file FIRs.

Harda

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

cattle owner identification ear tag harda road mp news

Cattle Owner Identification: In Harda district, cattle owners who leave their animals unattended on roads after milking them, instead of providing them with fodder, hay, and water at home, will face consequences. The administration, through the municipality, will now file FIRs against such cattle owners at the nearest police station. The authorities will identify the cattle owner using the ear tag (ear tag or Animal Identification Number) found in the ears of the animals found on the roads, and then file a case.

Strict Action to be Taken

With the aim of bringing cattle owners who leave their animals unattended on roads within the ambit of the law, it is expected that fewer animals will be seen roaming on main roads and highways in the district. Herds of cattle on state and national highways passing through the district's borders, as well as on the city's main roads, colony lanes, and various busy intersections, have become a cause of accidents.

Collector Directs CMO

To curb such incidents, Collector Siddharth Jain has instructed the CMO of the Nagar Palika. Unattended cattle found on the roads will now be impounded. Their owners will be identified by matching the numbers on their ear tags with records from the Animal Husbandry Department. An FIR will then be filed against the owner.

Complaints on CM Helpline

The practice of cattle sitting on roads has led to an increase in accidents, as drivers of fast-moving vehicles are unable to avoid them, especially at night. Several accidents on highways have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries, with some victims left permanently disabled. Despite this, the administration had not taken any strict action. This led to a rise in complaints on the CM Helpline and in public hearings.

Damage to Crops: The large number of cattle is also causing distress to residents of the city and surrounding villages and farmers. Herds of cattle stray into fields near the city and along roadsides, causing significant damage to crops. Villagers have previously protested by rounding up such cattle and staging demonstrations at the district headquarters.

Disruption in Narrow Lanes

In the city, these cattle create disturbances on the highway at Hardaul Baba Chowk, Indore Road , Mandi Road, Sabzi Mandi, Stadium , Chipaner Road , Railway Station , Bus Stand, Parsuram Chowk, and other main market areas, particularly in narrow lanes. Shopkeepers discard waste materials on the roadside, which the cattle fight over, leading to injuries among passers-by and customers. Pipes were previously installed at both gates of the Sabzi Mandi to prevent cattle from entering, but shopkeepers have removed them, allowing the cattle to enter freely.

Instructions to Take Action

The presence of cattle on roads obstructs traffic, causes inconvenience to people, and increases the risk of accidents. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to take action to reduce such incidents. We will identify the owners of the cattle through the ear tags and file FIRs at the police station. – Siddharth Jain, Collector, Harda

Cases to be Filed Against Cattle Owners

The Nagar Palika team regularly catches such cattle within the city limits and keeps them in the cattle pound. Now, we will file cases at the police station against cattle owners who leave their cattle on the roads after milking them or because they are old. – Kamlesh Patidar, CMO, Harda

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 09:37 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Harda / Madhya Pradesh News: Stray Cattle on Roads to Result in FIRs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.