Madhya Pradesh News: Stray Cattle on Roads to Result in FIRs

Cattle Owner Identification: In Harda district, cattle owners who leave their animals unattended on roads after milking them, instead of providing them with fodder, hay, and water at home, will face consequences. The administration, through the municipality, will now file FIRs against such cattle owners at the nearest police station. The authorities will identify the cattle owner using the ear tag (ear tag or Animal Identification Number) found in the ears of the animals found on the roads, and then file a case.
With the aim of bringing cattle owners who leave their animals unattended on roads within the ambit of the law, it is expected that fewer animals will be seen roaming on main roads and highways in the district. Herds of cattle on state and national highways passing through the district's borders, as well as on the city's main roads, colony lanes, and various busy intersections, have become a cause of accidents.
To curb such incidents, Collector Siddharth Jain has instructed the CMO of the Nagar Palika. Unattended cattle found on the roads will now be impounded. Their owners will be identified by matching the numbers on their ear tags with records from the Animal Husbandry Department. An FIR will then be filed against the owner.
The practice of cattle sitting on roads has led to an increase in accidents, as drivers of fast-moving vehicles are unable to avoid them, especially at night. Several accidents on highways have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries, with some victims left permanently disabled. Despite this, the administration had not taken any strict action. This led to a rise in complaints on the CM Helpline and in public hearings.
Damage to Crops: The large number of cattle is also causing distress to residents of the city and surrounding villages and farmers. Herds of cattle stray into fields near the city and along roadsides, causing significant damage to crops. Villagers have previously protested by rounding up such cattle and staging demonstrations at the district headquarters.
In the city, these cattle create disturbances on the highway at Hardaul Baba Chowk, Indore Road , Mandi Road, Sabzi Mandi, Stadium , Chipaner Road , Railway Station , Bus Stand, Parsuram Chowk, and other main market areas, particularly in narrow lanes. Shopkeepers discard waste materials on the roadside, which the cattle fight over, leading to injuries among passers-by and customers. Pipes were previously installed at both gates of the Sabzi Mandi to prevent cattle from entering, but shopkeepers have removed them, allowing the cattle to enter freely.
The presence of cattle on roads obstructs traffic, causes inconvenience to people, and increases the risk of accidents. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to take action to reduce such incidents. We will identify the owners of the cattle through the ear tags and file FIRs at the police station. – Siddharth Jain, Collector, Harda
The Nagar Palika team regularly catches such cattle within the city limits and keeps them in the cattle pound. Now, we will file cases at the police station against cattle owners who leave their cattle on the roads after milking them or because they are old. – Kamlesh Patidar, CMO, Harda