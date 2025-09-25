Madhya Pradesh News: Stray Cattle on Roads to Result in FIRs

Cattle Owner Identification: In Harda district, cattle owners who leave their animals unattended on roads after milking them, instead of providing them with fodder, hay, and water at home, will face consequences. The administration, through the municipality, will now file FIRs against such cattle owners at the nearest police station. The authorities will identify the cattle owner using the ear tag (ear tag or Animal Identification Number) found in the ears of the animals found on the roads, and then file a case.