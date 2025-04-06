scriptFailed Students Get Second Chance at 10th & 12th Board Exams | Latest News | Patrika News
Failed Students Get Second Chance at 10th & 12th Board Exams

The Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education has announced that higher secondary and high school examinations will be conducted twice a year. Students who fail the first examination will now have a second opportunity to improve their results.

HardaApr 06, 2025 / 06:35 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News: The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, Bhopal, has provided significant relief to students who failed or received supplementary results in their class 10th and 12th examinations. The board (Madhya Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal or MPBSE) will now conduct higher secondary and high school examinations twice a year, giving students a second chance to pass.
Under the new system, the supplementary examination provision is also being eliminated. This government initiative will benefit 10,369 students in the district. The government has issued orders in this regard.

Examinations to be Held Twice a Year

Currently, class 10th and 12th board examinations are held in February and March each year. Many students receive supplementary results or fail. Others miss the exams due to illness or family emergencies. These students previously had to wait a year for the next examination. To address this, the government is introducing a system allowing students to retake the exam within the same year.
The provision of supplementary examinations for students failing one or two subjects is also being abolished. The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board will conduct higher secondary and high school examinations twice a year. Students who fail the first examination will now be able to improve their results by taking the second examination. This second examination will likely be held in July/August.

Opportunity for Improvement in Education

“The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, Bhopal, has issued orders to conduct board examinations twice. This decision will give students the opportunity to continue their studies. Many students miss exams due to illness or other reasons, or fail due to poor performance. The twice-a-year exam system will give children a chance to improve their education.” – DS Raghuvanshi, DEO, Harda

Students Will Not Have to be Discouraged

“The government has taken a major decision to allow examinations twice a year to provide relief to students who fail or perform poorly. Failing can be disheartening for students, but now they won’t have to be discouraged. The decision to eliminate supplementary exams is also good. The regret of passing only through supplementary exams will be eliminated.” – Santosh Verma, Parent

